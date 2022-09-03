Check your horoscope for 3 September. The day will be good for working professionals and students

Read how the stars are aligned for you on 3 September.

Aries may get some delightful news.

Geminis are advised to take things slowly if they are in a new relationship.

Libras should think twice before making any important decision.

Pisces will be a big positive influence on others.

Sagittarius should not decide anything in haste.

Working professionals and students will have a fruitful day.

A few of the zodiac signs need to take time out to meditate and exercise.

Check what your stars have to say for you this Saturday, 3 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Do not multi-task or pick difficult challenges that will tire you by the end of the day. Remember to check your schedule before adding more work or social engagements to your agenda. Do not forget to dedicate some time to wellness and self-care. You are in for some delightful news today.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Do not be afraid to take a few chances right now, even if you are unsure of what the consequences might be. No matter how bad the situation is, believe in yourself. Positive vibes will make your day smooth. The day will be good for working professionals and students.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): There will be tensions in your love life. You should avoid speaking unkindly about your partner to anyone. Geminis are advised to take things very slowly if they are in a new relationship.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Work issues will be resolved soon. Take criticism positively. Be confident and firm in your choices. Think less about what others have to say, and do what you feel is right. Take time out to meditate and exercise.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Under Saturday’s skies, you will look for ways to encourage your creativity. It is a good day to challenge your mental abilities. Keep away from negative influences.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You will go for a short trip with family and friends. The trip will encourage you to broaden your horizons. All your pending work will get completed on time. Those facing emotional turmoil need to remember that the phase will soon pass.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will wake up feeling sentimental today. Romance is on the cards for you. Spend time with loved ones this weekend. People in business will see a rise in production as well as profits. Think twice before making any important decision.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): As a reward for all your hard work, pamper yourself with a bit of luxury today. But remember to keep a check on your expenses too. Watch out for tensions within your social circle. Try to be away from gossip. Your opinion and advice will help others.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): The day will be challenging, yet rewarding. You will be surrounded by both positive and negative connections but it is up to you how you move ahead. Before making any decision, talk to your elders for better advice. Don’t make hasty decisions.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will be in a happy and optimistic mood today. Give yourself permission to unplug and embrace solitude. It will help you mentally and physically. Those looking to get married will find suitable alliances.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Be careful of fake friends, especially the ones who always take advantage of you. You will have a restful day today. Family and close friends will keep you happy.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Mental blocks might hold you back from pursuing your passions. Break all the fears and look towards achieving your goal. Today you will be a big positive influence on others. There might be small rifts in romantic relationships.

