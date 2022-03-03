Horoscope for 3 March: Check what the stars have in store for you this Thursday

Students will perform brilliantly in their studies and upcoming exams. Those facing financial problems will see positive results in the coming days

The daily horoscope for 3 March is here! Under Thursday’s skies, few zodiac signs will invest money in the stock market while others will see profit in the partnership-based business. Students will perform brilliantly in their studies and upcoming exams. However, those facing financial problems will see positive results in the coming days.

Check your horoscope for today:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today, you might acquire fixed assets that will benefit you in bigger deals. You will remain focused on your work hence increasing your responsibilities and duties. There will be profits in partnership-based businesses so maintain a clear relationship and balance. Your self-confidence will increase as the higher officials will recognise you for your work. There will be success in government-related work and all the pending tasks will get completed. Those who are unemployed will get a new job soon.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will dominate your opponents at the workplace with smart thinking and action. Your social standing will strengthen because of a good social group. Some of you might go shopping to purchase household necessities. Mutual respect will increase in your marital relationship thus improving your bond. Your family life will remain pleasurable under Thursday’s skies. You will focus on new work and challenging tasks ahead. Your business will run smoothly giving you good fortune.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June): You might secure a big business deal today so keep your fingers crossed. At the workplace, your boss will remain pleased with you and your work. Spiritual thoughts will influence your mind and keep you calm all day. Investing money in the stock market will be profitable so make the right choice. Students will perform brilliantly in their studies and examinations too. You might participate in intellectual discussions that will make you popular.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Don’t consume either too hot or too cold food items as it might harm you internally. There are high chances of financial losses in the coming days. So, avoid lending or borrowing money today. Also, don’t pay much heed to minor issues because this will only distract you from important matters. Indigestion and gas-related problems may trouble you under Thursday’s skies so take care.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): Keep your eating habits in check and always maintain a good diet. At the workplace, all your tasks will be executed as per your expectations. Your daily routine will remain good as everything is well planned. You will be satisfied with your business growth owing to proper coordination and trust. Some of you will spend money on entertainment that will keep you relaxed. Financial problems will be over in the coming days.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): You will see good financial gains by working together with your teammates in office. You will be worried about your children and their upcoming exams. You might be upset with your siblings for petty things. Don’t interfere with others’ matters, let others solve their own issues. Youngsters may make some important career decisions today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Under Thursday’s skies, you may invest money in new projects. Some of you will be worried about pending legal matters but be calm as this takes time. Students may get placement offers in their desired company today. The tension surrounding your love relationship will get over soon. You will try to acquire new skills or knowledge that will keep you active mentally and socially.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): Stay away from immoral activities as they can put you into trouble. You will be under pressure over some issues at work. Your overconfidence may spoil your work so act as much is needed. Don’t be selfish in a marital relationship, sometimes be considerate too. You might try new things in your career in the coming days. Try to maintain a disciplined daily routine that will help you remain calm.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): Your business revenue may increase due to good structure and planning. Your family members will be happy with you and your decision. Some of you will be willing to fulfil your wishes and desires that are listed on the bucket list. Your daily routine will be disciplined today making you more responsible. Tip for the day, executing work with proper planning will ensure success. Working professionals may get transferred while others will see a rise in salary.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Today, you might have a chit chat with your old friends making you all nostalgic. Women may have some health-related problems so kindly take care and be safe. Parents will be happy with the success of their children but try to refrain from putting unnecessary pressure on them. Some of you will get a chance to introspect so learn from examples in your life. An important work may get postponed due to some unforeseen reason.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your income will increase today as compared to the expenses faced. You might restart working on hindered projects and try to complete it soon. Your life partner may achieve big success in their career so give them all the support they need. Some of you will be happy and content in married life. Keep a check on the hygiene level of your food as health is a priority. Spiritual thoughts will influence you today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will be worried about your self-respect at work and family. Avoid long-distance journeys as it will make you tired and exhausted. You might come down with a cough and cold due to the change in weather. Don’t lecture others unless they ask for your insights or help. Pregnant women should take special care of their health during this time. Don’t argue with your managers at the workplace as things might go out of hand.

