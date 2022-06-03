Horoscope for 3 June: Check what the universe has in store for you this Friday

Students will be worried about their studies and career, while others will do planning on a new business. The day will be quite favourable for zodiac signs like Taurus and Pisces in love-related matters. Even mutual care and harmony will increase among families for few other zodiac signs.

The day will be quite favourable for zodiac signs like Taurus and Pisces in love-related matters. Even mutual care and harmony will increase among families for a few other zodiac signs. Check out what the universe has in store for you on Friday, 3 June:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You might face challenges in legal matters today. Aries are advised to be careful of their opponents and stay away from bad company. You might get inclined to illegal activities that might put you into trouble. Students will be worried about their studies and career. Try to complete all your tasks within the given time.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Mutual care and harmony will increase in your family under Friday’s skies. You might finalise some big deals or projects in the business. You will follow a new work approach in the coming days. You will have a cordial relationship with your life partner.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): There will be an excessive workload today at the office. Be nice and understanding to your life partner. Avoid spending money extravagantly and think about investment and savings. You will need to remain mindful of your eating habits. You might face some family-related issues today. Be cautious about new relationships and partnerships.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Unexpected expenses may disturb your budget, so keep a check on all your expenditures. You might make some tough financial decisions today. You will do planning about a new business. You will give importance to religious activities and events. You will be emotional about your love relationship which will make you fall in love with your partner all over again. People might seek your advice for career and business.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Be nice and understanding to your life partner. There might be some children-related expenses today. All your important tasks will get delayed due to technical reasons but try to be patient. You might feel unwell under Friday’s skies. Your carelessness at the workplace may cost you dearly, so be cautious. Don’t change your daily routine for others.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will earn expected profits in the business. You will complete an important office project today. You might purchase a new property or make investments in stocks. You will have cordial relationships with your friends. Your authority and responsibility will increase at the workplace. Few of you might receive good job offers from a big company soon.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Everything in the business will fall into place as per your expectations. You might address some old matters today with friends. You will develop acquaintances with prominent people on social media that will make you popular. Some people may try to damage your social reputation, so try to be careful. There might be conflicts in your family over some issue.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Your self-confidence may decrease today. You might have arguments with high-rank officers. You will have to take care of some big and unexpected expenses that might happen soon. Instead of relying on others’ advice, make your decisions by yourself. Some of you will not get the expected results of your hard work.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might be upset for not being able to get the expected results in your work. The time is favourable for learning new technologies. Tensions may emerge in your love relationship. Try to fulfil the needs of your family members. You might be worried about your children’s health. Your plans for professional growth may get hindered today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Remain careful about your new relationships. You will dedicatedly fulfil all your family responsibilities and duties today. You will easily achieve your targets under Friday’s skies. The time is highly favourable from a financial perspective. You will enjoy your married life to the fullest. You will be respected and appreciated for your work in society.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will receive support from high-rank officers who will like you for your work. Try to resolve your disputes with your family soon. You might have to borrow money for some reason today. There will be stability in the business. You will be quite active and energetic today. You should postpone your plans if you need to undergo some surgery.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Your relationship with colleagues at work will further strengthen with time. You should not pay any heed to rumours and fake news on the internet. Take care of the health of your loved ones. Your negligence even in small matters may cost you dearly. Few of you might face losses due to unnecessary emotions. Money-related tensions will resolve soon.

