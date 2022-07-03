Horoscope for 3 July: Check your fortune under Sunday’s skies

The day is going to be quite favourable for financial planning. Some zodiac signs are advised to choose their words wisely today

Here is what the day looks like for you! On 3 July, some of the zodiac signs may face issues with their family while others may get positive results for their efforts.

The day is going to be quite favourable for financial planning. Some zodiac signs are advised to choose their words wisely today.

Check out if the universe is in your favour this Sunday :

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Be careful in choosing your words while conversing with others. Your family will not be happy with your love relationship. You will have an excessive workload at the office. This may also be the cause of discord in your family. Think before making any big decision else you will face a lot of trouble. Many will be keen to go abroad for higher education.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Blood pressure and diabetes patients should take care of their health. Your vehicle will face issues. Avoid going to crowded places this Sunday. You may get sad in the second half of the day. Hastiness may get you in some trouble.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Maintain good relationships with high-rank officers. You might improve certain things in your business. Students will get expected results in their competitive exams. Your health will be good and you will be confident about your skills. You may also go sightseeing with your family.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your irritable nature may really upset your family members. You might complain of infection in your eyes. Do not impose your thoughts on others. You might get caught in some controversial issues. You will help your life partner with household-related work.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your faith in religious activities will increase. You will discuss important issues with your siblings. Unmarried people might receive marriage proposals. You will enjoy your favourite food at home. There are chances of success if you want to start a new business.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Negative thoughts may adversely affect your health. Make sure that your love relationship does not distract you. Respect the emotions and feelings of your life partner. Avoid lending money to anyone as you might incur losses later. Some may experience muscle strain.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You might be successful in recovering outstanding money from debtors under Sunday's skies. Your reputation will improve greatly. You will pay close attention to the studies of your children. You will not hesitate in accepting a new point of view. Emotional intimacy will strengthen in your love relationship. Your marital life will continue to be pleasurable.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): The day will continue to be favourable for your career as well as financial matters. You will give time to financial planning. You may also start working on some new project. Many of your old issues will get resolved. You will be in a competitive mood today. You may also receive job offers from abroad.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will complete your hindered work today and manage your home effectively as well. You will be give importance to partnerships in the business. You will get lucky in your financial matters. Some will receive blessings and motivation from their elders. You might take part in spiritual discussions.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): The day will bring ups and downs for you. Do not waste your time being indolent and complacent. You should be careful about your health. People might disrespect your feelings. Management professionals should also pay attention to their shortcomings and weaknesses.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will be getting worried about the health of your life partner. People in technical fields may get some good opportunities. The day is favourable for people who are into the business of import-export. Take control of your expenses. You will get the rewards for your past efforts. Do not get show off unnecessarily.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Do not say anything that might hurt someone’s feelings. Media professionals will fulfil their duties bravely. Your sources of income may increase. Maintain a daily routine. Your health problems will go away. You will overpower your rivals and competitors.