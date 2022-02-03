Horoscope for 3 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Thursday

Tip for the day - Continue to stick to your resolutions and keep working hard to make it possible. Check your horoscope for today

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here for 3 February. Under Thursday’s skies, most of the zodiac signs will experience hectic schedules at the workplace. Some will spend time with loved ones while others will involve themselves into social activities.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

Aries are advised to stay strong and positive as circumstances will gradually improve. Some of you might receive financial support from your old friends. Few might also change their work methodology as the pressure and demand has increased. With the new method of learning, your workload will reduce. People associated with artistic fields may get honoured, today. Also, your income will be steady catering to all your needs.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

Under Thursday’s skies, tensions surrounding your marital relationship will go away. Some of you might change your work methodology, hence making yourself more confident. There will be full success in management-related activities, so go ahead with such plans. You will give a lot of time to your family today. There will also be an improvement in your health condition.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June):

Geminis are advised not to argue unnecessarily with your juniors. Under Thursday’s skies, controversial matters may emerge in your life, so be careful. Some of you might never recover money from debtors; be careful when lending money or cash. In the coming days or weeks, you might go abroad for higher education. Even your household expenses may increase with new demands and wants. Some important work may get completed today.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

Keep your home clean and tidy as it can affect the health condition in the family. Listen and understand the problems of your children, as some of them need your attention. Your health will be weak today due to the change in weather. Some of you may complain of heartburn. In the evening, you may go out for dinner with your life partner.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August):

Always maintain cordial relationships with your near and dear ones. Under Thursday's skies, your income will increase, leading to a better lifestyle. The day is quite favourable for starting new work. Some of you will receive appreciation at your job, especially for all your hard work. Furthermore, there would be profits in partnership-related activities. Your family might have a marriage-related discussion in the days to come.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

Today, you will have cordial relationships with your opponents. Apart from work, you will actively participate in social activities. Due to recognition at the workplace, your reputation will increase in society. Some of you will have to obey the instructions of your managers at the workplace. Tip for the day - Don’t pay much attention to unnecessary things, it will only lead to negativity. You will be inclined to study philosophical topics.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

People will appreciate your good habits. Today, you might tell your friends about your romantic feelings but be careful with whom you share your secrets. Some of you will take interest in social work as it will bring immense happiness to you. Don’t let petty issues stress you, leave that behind and work towards your goal. Students will try to learn new skills today. Your advice will benefit others either professionally or personally.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

Scorpios are advised to improve their skills as it will help them in the coming days. Your friends may visit your home to meet you. There would be benefits for those in the stock market. Some of you will do something innovative in your business. You will donate money to charitable work, which will bring fame to you.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

Today, there will be profits from government-related work. Few working professionals might be promoted under Thursday’s skies. You will enjoy romantic moments with your life partner today. Due to changes in your nature and behaviour, your personality will improve. Marriage is on the cards for many people. You and your family might go on a picnic today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

Under today’s skies, you will get new opportunities to move forward in life. Love will increase in your marital relationship this Thursday. You might invest in fixed assets today, which will guarantee good returns will be good in some years. Your friends will support you always in all your good decisions. But remember, your overconfidence may spoil your work. Also, maintain a healthy, communicative relationship with your family.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

There would be a surge in business activities in the coming days. Today, your mood will remain good so try to complete as much work as possible. You might get rid of health-related problems. Some of you will take interest in religious activities that will bring peace and happiness. Few working professionals may get promoted. You will be happy with the execution of your work today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

Under Thursday’s skies, you might waste your time on unnecessary activities. Also, some of you may not get expected results in your work. Even students will struggle with lack of focus. You might be worried about your mother’s health this Thursday. There are high chances of medical expenses coming your way. Always remember to control your temper.

