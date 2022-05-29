Horoscope for 29 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Sunday

The income of those associated with mining and construction work will increase. Those in business will witness strong significant growth soon. This is to all zodiac signs, do not let lethargy affect your daily routine and life

Here is your daily horoscope! On 29 May, the income of those associated with mining and construction work will increase. Those in business will witness strong significant growth soon.

This is to all zodiac signs, do not let lethargy affect your daily routine and life. Check out what the universe has in store for you on Sunday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Lending and borrowing money might cause some losses today. Do not let lethargy affect your daily routine. You might be worried about the upbringing of your little kids. Your efforts may fail to bear good fruits but never stop trying. Try to resolve disputes with family today.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will participate in charitable activities under Sunday’s skies. Taking sensible decisions will benefit you in your career. There are strong chances of significant growth in the business soon. Your self-confidence will remain high, helping you to complete all your task on time. Some of you might learn to use new technologies today. No matter how the day goes, try to remain positive in every situation.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You might have unnecessary arguments with your partner today. Stay away from negative people and their thoughts. You might not be able to give enough time to your family due to the workload. You might face some physical problems today. You might be upset or miffed about someone who is close to you under Sunday’s skies.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be very sensitive about your love relationship. You might sign some new business deals in the coming days. Your mind will be agitated for some reason today but all your work will get completed on time. People may seek your advice on serious issues and abide by them too. Your relationship problems will solve soon.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your family members will admire you for your decision-making skills. Don’t make emotional decisions when angry or sad. Your social reputation will increase under Sunday’s skies. The income of people associated with mining and construction work will increase. You might discuss some serious issues with your friends today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): The behaviour of your children will keep you happy and delighted. Your mind will be agitated for some reason, making you a bit moody. You should keep a check on your increasing expenses. You might have to spend money on health-related matters. You might visit a religious destination in the coming weeks.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Your opponents may try to harm you, so be cautious and alert. Libras are advised not to share their thoughts with others. Post noon, the circumstances may turn a little unfavourable for you as there will be an unknown fear in your mind. Few of you will get due respect at the workplace and this will keep you delighted.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): There will be immense love and affection in your marital relationship. You will use your intelligence in a productive manner today. Your duties and responsibilities will increase in the workplace. There will be huge profits in the partnership-based business. You might do some future planning on your career today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Don’t pressurise anyone to follow your ideas and thoughts. You will play the role of the negotiator at the workplace. Healthcare workers will receive respect and honours under Sunday’s skies. You will learn from your past mistakes. You might make a risky decision on an issue of critical importance.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): There will be a feeling of detachment in you today. Children will enjoy online games and spend more time on electronic gadgets. You should strictly follow social norms. There are chances of losses in the business; so, keep a check on all deals and assignments. Don’t trust your subordinates much at the workplace. Maintain harmony and understanding among family members.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): The day will begin on a positive note making you happy and satisfied. Don’t trust strangers much. Don’t engage in unnecessary arguments with anyone. Take special care of your mother’s health as she needs attention. It wouldn’t be wise to make changes in your work module today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You might receive some delightful news today. You might plan to conduct an event in your family soon. New partners may join your business and help you grow. New income sources will be generated in the coming weeks. You might meet your friends in the evening.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.