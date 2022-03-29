Horoscope for 29 March: Check what the universe has in store for you this Tuesday

While the day will be favourable for students, many working professionals may find themselves stressed out due to their workload

The horoscope for 28 March is here for you! Read on to find out how the position of the stars under Tuesday’s sky will affect your day.

While the day will be favourable for students, many working professionals may find themselves stressed out due to their workload. Those involved in the stock market may see huge profits today. People in management-related activities will perform extremely well this Tuesday. However, several people might see unnecessary expenses upsetting their budget.

Here is the horoscope for all zodiac signs this Tuesday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)

Those in business may see some unexpected profits by the end of the day. People who are plagued by health problems will see their condition improve. You might participate in some intellectual discussions today that will benefit you greatly. Some of you will desire to spend some quality time with your partner today. Be very careful about the quality of the food you consume this Tuesday.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May)

You will win over your rivals this Tuesday. Many of you will experience a dilemma about a crucial project. Those who are appearing for interviews or competitive exams have a great chance of success. Some may splurge on expensive gifts for their life partner.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)

The day is favourable for students as the position of the stars will guide them to success. Under today’s skies, you might finalise some big business deals. Your working style and output will be a topic of discussion among your superiors. Working professionals may be stuck doing overtime at their job. Do not let your guard down if you are on a business trip.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July)

The day will not be very favourable for Cancerians as unnecessary expenses may suddenly wreak your budget. Your habit of splurging to show-off your wealth may end up saddling you with big monetary losses. This can negatively affect your love life today. Do not get easily influenced by anyone and make any short-sighted business decisions.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)

Those in the stock market will get huge financial gains today. Working professionals will learn a lot from their seniors as they aim to improve their performance at the workplace. People associated with politics may get promoted to a higher post under today’s skies. Many of you will have a sweet and loving relationship with your partner today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September)

Those involved in management-related activities will perform brilliantly today. Many might conduct an auspicious ceremony at their house to ensure peace and prosperity. Some will experience intense work pressure under Tuesday’s skies. You will also be under a lot of stress due to your social obligations.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October)

Parents might be upset due to the behaviour of their children. Some might propose to their partner today, while those who are married will have a sweet and loving relationship under today’s skies. Some will spend a lot on acquiring material comforts and luxuries. Try not to miss out on any opportunities today.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November)

Maintain a disciplined lifestyle today under Tuesday’s skies. Do not let any criticism get to you today. Some may experience headaches due to the extremely hot weather plaguing their region. Many will be worried about a close family member. Remember to not be hasty while completing any task as it can hinder your work indefinitely.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December)

Many will be interested in religious activities and spirituality under today’s skies. Those appearing for job interviews may find success. Some of you will use old contacts for some professional favours, leading to your career moving forward. Your hard work will yield positive results this Tuesday. Many will receive lots of love and respect from their family and friends.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January)

People associated with politics may have to make some tough choices today. Your reputation at the workplace will increase. Some might reconnect with an old friend under today’s skies. Those who are married will see their relationship blossoming. Many of you will be highly interested in studying new subjects.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February)

The day is favourable to discuss some new plans and strategies regarding an important project. All your hindered tasks will be completed in the afternoon. Some might get upset with your stubborn nature. You will get some delightful news from a friend or a loved one. If you are thinking of expanding your business, the stars are in your favour today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)

Students may face obstacles in their studies today. You might have to redo some tasks you had completed earlier. The day will see several people feeling unwell due to the extremely hot weather. Try to curb any unnecessary expenses under Tuesday’s skies.

