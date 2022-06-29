On 29 June, few of the zodiac signs might get some delightful news. Those into business may see good profits. There are high chances of job relocation for some, while for others hike in salary can be expected.

New income sources will be generated for some of the zodiac signs. Check how this Wednesday will turn out for you:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Working professionals are advised to keep their office files and papers updated. Your managers will appreciate you for your dedication under Wednesday’s skies. The day is favourable for money-related matters. You will have to do a lot of running around under today's skies. Make well-thought-out decisions instead of being hasty.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You might have to do some running around for your family. You will be dedicated to your duties and obligations today. Your colleagues may criticize you behind your back. Try to maintain healthy communication in your love relationship to avoid any misunderstanding. Students may get careless about their studies this Wednesday.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Your participation in social events will heighten your reputation. Your relationship with your life partner will blossom. There are good chances of profit in the business. You might get some delightful news. New income sources could be generated soon.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Legal matters may get postponed today. People associated with politics should remain careful as some people may level false allegations against you today. There are chances of losses in iron and heavy machinery-related businesses. You might face problems due to allergies and excessive heat.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): You might get some new business opportunities in the coming days. Peace and prosperity will reign in your family today. The day is favourable if you are thinking about changing your job. You will be a big influence on your life partner. You might complain of irritation in the eyes. It would be good to take advice from your father today.

Virgo: (24 August - 22 September): Your acquaintance with prominent people will increase. You will be lucky today. Try to be polite and humble, no matter what the situation is. You will discuss some serious topics with your close friends. You will be doubtful about your talent and skill. Avoid bringing up past disputes in front of your life partner.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): There are chances of job relocation. People will greatly admire your eloquence and communication skills. Engineering students may get some excellent opportunities for higher education. Your married life will remain pleasurable this Wednesday. You might face some challenges on the professional front.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): The interference of outsiders in your personal life will make you upset. The advice of your life partner will bring about positive changes in your life. The day is going to be favourable for people associated with politics. You will dominate your opponents at work and in social life. Don’t show off your talent and capabilities.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): You might alter your work methodology today. Don’t get careless about your health. You will be interested in philosophical topics. You might share your opinions frankly at the workplace. Working professionals will be extremely busy today. You will make acquaintances that will benefit you in the future.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Couples will be more emotionally attached to each other. New income sources might be generated. This Wednesday, you will reap the rewards of your past efforts. You might have to travel far on an important journey. Intimacy will increase in your love relationship. There might be some quarrel in your family today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): There will be huge profits in government-related work today. You might conduct some event soon. Your boss may get angry with you. You will be concerned about your children’s future and health. You might go on an outing with your loved ones. Try to cut down on your unnecessary expenses and look into savings.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): The beginning of the day will be somewhat unusual. Respect the feelings of your family members. Unemployed people will be worried about their job prospects. You will be concerned about your mother’s health. Students will have high self-confidence. Some of you might get a new beginning in your career. Make efforts to control your temper today.

