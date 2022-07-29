Horoscope for 29 July: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Friday

People associated with the import-export business will have good chances to expand their venture. Few might invest money in important projects today

Read what this Friday has in store for you. A few zodiac signs will be concerned about their careers. People associated with the import-export business will have good chances to expand their venture. Few might invest money in important projects today.

The atmosphere at the office will remain positive for many. Others will witness profits from financial activities. Check what your stars say for you this Friday, 29 July:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Be careful while lending and borrowing money today. Conduct thorough research before making big investments. You might be worried about your children’s behaviour this Friday. Do not escalate past disputes. Your enemies will keep conspiring against you.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your love for your life partner will increase. You will be lucky in relationship matters today. You will actively participate in work conversations. You might go on a short-distance journey. You will gain the rewards of your past efforts. There will be huge financial gains if you take the help of your friends.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will look for new employment opportunities. Try to complete all your work with patience. You will receive the support of prominent people in your life. Guests may arrive at your home. The atmosphere at the office will remain positive. You will have a hectic day under Friday’s skies.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might receive a job offer from a big company. You will get an opportunity to work in your interest areas. You might start a new business soon. Your boss will appreciate your hard work and dedication. You will perform your tasks confidently. There will be profits from financial activities.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): People may level false charges against you. You should check if you are following a healthy and hygienic diet. Children may complain of stomach ache. You might have some arguments with your life partner. Do not hide your shortcomings. Try to control your expenses.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will earn extra money from new sources. You will be happy to meet some old friends. The day is favourable for repaying old debts. You should participate in creative activities. There will be happiness in your family. You will achieve all your targets if you make the required efforts.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You should handle financial matters carefully. At the office, all your tasks will be completed at a slower pace. You will have excellent coordination with your colleagues this Friday. You might receive some delightful news from your coworkers today. There will be stability at the workplace under today’s skies. You will dominate your opponents.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): The day is favourable for learning new skills. Mutual trust will increase in your family. New business ideas will emerge. There are chances of a sudden relocation on the job. Your marital relationship will suffer from lack of understanding.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might experience stiffness and body pain. Students will be concerned about their careers. Do not share your secrets with acquaintances. You might get into some trouble today. Your ongoing work may get hindered due to some unknown reason.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You should pay attention to others’ happiness. You might sign some big business deals today. Those who are unemployed will have a strong chance of success in interviews. Your life partner will keep you happy.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will find great relief from mental stress by helping others. You should do your job with enthusiasm. The day is favourable for resolving misunderstandings with your partner. People associated with an import-export business will get a chance to expand their venture. You might invest money in important projects.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Do not argue with your friends. Tensions will increase between you and your life partner. You might do some long-term career planning today. You will participate in some intellectual discussions. Do not let negative thoughts overwhelm you. Your business relationships will strengthen.