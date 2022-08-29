Check your horoscope for 29 August. Those who are unemployed will find new work. Others will see growth in business

Work and personal life will be well balanced for some of the zodiac signs. Those in love will express their feelings, while others will make new investments. People who are unemployed will get new job offers.

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be in a romantic mood today as the moon will govern your heart. Take this moment and share your feelings with your loved ones. Do not be afraid to express yourself. You will also be surrounded by good vibes this Monday. Remember to take some time out for self-care.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Under Monday’s skies, your mind and body will work well together keeping you in a good mood. Your active mind today will give you an opportunity to work quickly and efficiently. By noon, you will somehow recall your past relationship or moments, keeping you in a pensive mood. Marriage is on the cards for a few.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will be super active and energetic today. Feel free to speak your mind to close ones. You will feel motivated to work on projects you feel passionate about. You might have an argument with a close friend. A strong connection will develop with a special person today.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Under Monday’s skies, you will have a fresh perspective when it comes to matters of the heart. You will try to make peace with friends and loved ones, especially those you have hurt recently. Household chores will keep you occupied. Plan to spend your evening at home. You could also take up a number of responsibilities soon.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): It is a great time to share ideas and process new information. Your work strategies will be appreciated by higher officials. Your words will have an inspiring tone helping you establish yourself as a leader or go-getter. Take time out and meditate, it will help you to shape your character and mind well. You will be in a mindset to help others this Monday.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will form some emotional connections with people today. You will also try to sharpen your observation skills. Virgos are advised to keep their eyes open for good opportunities and new information. You will make some major decisions in the business. Few will think to change their profession. Do not be afraid to stand up and share your ideas if you think your colleagues might benefit from them.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): People will be attracted to you because of your nature and personality. Under Monday’s skies, you will be the centre of attention today. There will be many who will try to reach out for a chat with you. Try to indulge in positive mantras.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will wake up to a low start today – wanting to spend the time at home. Your hard work at the office will yield positive results. The day will motivate you to make personal changes – elevating you towards your highest potential. Try to meditate before hitting the bed. Good things are coming your way!

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Do not be surprised if you wake up to an inbox filled with messages this morning. But be patient and reply to all. You will spend quality time with friends and close ones. Flirty and passionate energy will fill the air for you this afternoon, making it a great time to chat with your sweetheart or latest crush. Take some time to catch up on world events or news. Remember to put your own needs first.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Your pleasing personality will have a positive effect on your colleagues today. You will pitch new ideas at work, which will be appreciated by all. Your problem-solving skills will come in handy for you. Remember to indulge in some self-care before the day comes to a close.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Under Monday’s skies, you will be in a spiritual mood. Keep track of your expenses. Analyse what you’re trying to do in life and be ready to change. Those looking for jobs will be lucky at interviews. People involved in businesses will see a rise in income.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Be away from negative vibes and people. The day is going to be favourable for you. Do not live in the past or with sad memories, let go of such things. Those in love will express their feelings for each other.

