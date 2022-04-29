Horoscope for 29 April: Find out how the stars are aligned for you on Friday

On 29 April, the day might prove favourable for some zodiac signs in terms of financial gains and money related matters

Here is your daily horoscope. On 29 April, the day might prove favourable for some zodiac signs in terms of financial gains and money related matters. Others might have to look after their health today.

Aries: (21 March- 19 April) - Aries might be bothered today because of nerve pain. Negative thoughts might affect you adversely today. You will feel better in the evening. So, try to remain cheerful. There might be some arguments in your love relationship. You might face hostility from your colleagues.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - You will pay close attention to your children’s education. You will not hesitate in adopting new and modern ideas. Today, there will be love and affection in your marital relationship. You will be emotional about your relationship with your partner. You might be able to recover outstanding money from debtors under today's skies. Your reputation will improve today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - The day will be favourable for career and money-related matters. Some might start working on new plans under today's skies. An old issue will be resolved today. You will work with a competitive spirit today. People working in foreign countries may get a salary hike.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - You will be lucky in matters related to financial transactions. You will be able to complete your hindered work on time. You will handle every situation favourably today. You might develop new business acquaintances. The day will remain good for financial matters. You will efficiently fulfil your responsibilities. Love will increase in your marital relationship today.

Leo: (23 July- 22 August) - Management professionals should turn their focus on their shortcomings. Leos are advised to not waste their time in laziness and negligence. You should take care of your health today. People may disrespect your feelings. This Friday might be full of ups and downs for you.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September) - The day is going to be favourable for people associated with the import-export business. You should try and control your expenses. You might be worried about your life partner’s health today. Working professionals will be honoured at the workplace. You will be very energetic and lively today. You might travel to attend some wedding events.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October) - Your daily routine will be chaotic. Avoid asking for advice from others unnecessarily. Your ongoing work may get hindered. Remain careful of your hidden rivals. Don’t neglect minor issues as they might escalate into bigger problems. You will be interested in exploring philosophical topics.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November) - You might propose to your love partner today. Working professionals will have extra workload this Friday. You might have arguments with your family due to work pressure. Be careful and choose your words wisely while speaking with others. Maintain transparency in your behaviour. There will be love and happiness in your family this Friday.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December) - Blood pressure and diabetes patients must take care of their health. Your vehicle may break down. Avoid going out in crowded places this Friday. You might be a little sad in the second half of the day. You might face trouble due to your haste.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January) - You might expand your business. Your health will remain good today. You will make good use of your talent and skills. Students will achieve the expected results. You will have cordial relationships with high-ranking officers under today's skies. You might plan to go on a short-distance journey today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February) - Remain humble and polite. You might reach a final decision about some ancestral property today. There will be success in competitive exams for some. You will help out your life partner today, increasing the trust in your relationship. There will be peace and prosperity in your home and family today.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March) - Your interest will increase in religious activities. You might have some important discussions with your boss. Some may get marriage proposals. You will enjoy your favourite food at home. There will be success if you want to start a new business.

