Interested to know about your fortune today? Then, read this space for more. Aries must spend more time with family. Geminis are advised not to take big risks at work. Most of the zodiac signs need to prioritise self-care and emotional health. Do not be afraid to ask for guidance. Libras will have a fruitful day as all important tasks will be completed on time. Scorpios should set new goals in life. Capricorns should avoid gossip. Check what’s in store for you this Wednesday, 28 September:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You should spend more time with your family. Choose your business associates wisely. Avoid anyone who may have an ulterior motive. You might face a few conflicts in your career path. Open your mind and lower your expectations about what is in store for you today.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Accepting your past and taking account of all your old actions can help you evolve faster. Avoid being pretentious when it comes to religious practices and beliefs. Work hard and be focussed- good results will follow.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will be inclined to learn more at work. You will be able to change people’s minds today. Look for ways to improve your skill levels. Geminis are advised not to take big risks at work. Connect with people who will help you progress professionally.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Do not let anyone lower your confidence. Do not turn away from people because their interests and ideals don’t match up perfectly with yours. Be true to yourself and do what you feel is right. Do not get too friendly with your colleagues.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Under Wednesday’s skies, you will feel more sensitive and drawn to the comforts of your home. Do not feel guilty about cancelling plans and seeking solitude. Your mind and body need a lot of rest. Prioritise self-care and emotional health.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your conversations with people today will feel more profound than usual. Virgos are advised to ditch small talk. Be mindful of how transparent you are when it comes to your own thoughts and emotions. It is a good time to brainstorm some plans for your future. When in doubt, ask others for guidance and assistance.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The day will be lucky for you. Put your ideas in motion and everything else will follow. Make wise decisions. You will make positive changes in your personality. Your reputation at work will increase. Accept criticism positively- it will help you learn faster.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): The day is perfect for letting go of old ideas. Your lucky stars will allow you to mature in a profound manner. Be patient and kind to others. Do not argue with your elders. Working professionals will have a hectic day at work.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Stay away from social media. Make time for yourself. Have an optimistic approach towards your work and colleagues. The universe has a surprise for you today. Your dull routine in the morning will turn out to be exciting by the second half of the day. You will have a delightful day.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Try not to let tradition hold you back from being your most authentic self today. You could end up creating obstacles for yourself by doing silly mistakes. Maintain a low profile today. Speak up if you are in a toxic relationship. Be helpful to others.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Do not let feelings or sorrow get in the way of your confidence. Today’s skies will elevate your sense of self. Focus on professional ambitions while maintaining your personal boundaries. Do not miss out on new opportunities that may lead to a brighter and more successful future.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Maintain a healthy balance between your intuition and rationality. Educating yourself should always be a part of your life’s journey. Open your mind to new possibilities. Be ready for change and accept it with open arms.

