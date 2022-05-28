Horoscope for 28 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Saturday

Today zodiacs associated with the business sector may be able to finalise a big deal; working professionals might get promoted and some might profit from agricultural-related work

Here is your daily horoscope! On 28 May, people associated with the business sector may be able to finalise a big deal with their client. Working professionals might get promoted. Some zodiac signs will think of donating money. There will be profits from agricultural-related work as well.

Check out what the universe has in store for you on Saturday, 28 May:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will make good use of your time today. There will be huge profits from property deals and business. Participating in intellectual discussions will keep you happy and delighted. Young adults may plan out their future in a detailed manner under Saturday’s skies. Aries are advised to work with patience and perseverance. Few working professionals might get promoted.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): People may raise false allegations against you today. Some of you may face a lot of problems at the workplace. A lack of clarity in your thoughts may distract you from your goals, so be focused. Do not leave your work to others this Saturday.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Today, you will succeed in implementing your plans on time. You will productively utilise your talents and capabilities at the workplace. Those in business may finalise a big deal with their client. Your seniors will be happy with your performance at the office. Your family members will be delighted with you. Few of you might spend money on material comforts.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): There will be a huge success in your job-hunting efforts. Your old friends will help you out today. You might discuss your increment with your boss under today's skies. All your work will get done on time under today's skies. The day is particularly favourable for chartered accountants.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): There are strong chances of an increase in your business revenue. Acidity and gas-related problems may trouble you today. You might go on a pilgrimage with your family and friends soon. Your reputation will increase in society. You will make good use of your capabilities today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): A weakness of yours may get revealed today. The behaviour of your life partner may upset you. Don’t trust your colleagues much; prove yourself with your own efforts. Virgos are advised to regularly perform exercise and meditation to maintain their positivity and cheerfulness.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You might have to take some tough decisions to address the mismanagement at your workplace. Some might think about donating money to some social organisation. The changes that you implemented at the workplace will give you positive results. The second half of the day will be favourable for you. Your life partner will make you proud.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You might get a little worried about your family responsibilities and duties. Maintain a disciplined daily routine. There will be profits from agricultural-related work under Saturday’s skies. Your sagacity and judiciousness will be widely appreciated by family and friends. You will easily complete a few tasks that seemed challenging to you sometime. You might have a long conversation on the phone with some distant relative.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will need to take decisions based on reality instead of your emotions. New income sources may get generated soon. Don't doubt your plans for the future. Avoid making risky investments today as the day is not right.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Capricorns are advised to not waste money on unnecessary expenses and showing off your wealth. Your daily routine will be chaotic under Saturday’s skies. You might postpone some work due to laziness. The success of your children will keep you delighted and pleased. Do not impose your advice on others.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You might plan to conduct a religious ceremony in the coming days. You will take great interest in online shopping. You will receive blessings and good advice from your elders. Your boss will appreciate you for all the hard work and dedication you have put in. There will be a surge in business activities today. Many will work hard to achieve their goals and dreams.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Do not trust strangers much. You might get a challenging project to work on. Negative thoughts will keep your mind agitated and disturbed. You will soon reap the rewards of your hard work. You will try to complete all your hindered work as soon as possible. You might face opposition from your family members concerning your marriage or career choices.

