Horoscope for 28 July: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Thursday

Read what this Thursday has in store for you. A few zodiac signs might unexpectedly get some good career opportunities. Some will take great interest in religious activities. Others will spend time with family.

Those in the IT and banking fields will get excellent results at the workplace. There will be good profits in insurance-based business. Check what your stars say for you this Thursday, 28 July:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Do not get careless about your health. Try to learn from your shortcomings. You will be under pressure to repay old debts. Aries are advised to be tactful and prudent while dealing with any sensitive matters. Do not escalate petty issues. Your life partner will be happy with you. You might buy presents for your friends.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your reputation will increase in the workplace. Your marital relationship will be full of love and respect. You will spend quality time with your kids this Thursday. Your interest will increase in spirituality and religious activities. Do not spoil your relationships due to money matters. You might try applying for new career opportunities.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): There are high chances of financial losses today. However, there might be profits for those in marketing-related activities. Do not harbour unnecessary doubts about your love relationship. You should participate in charitable activities. Your daily routine will be chaotic under Thursday’s skies. You will try to squeeze out some much-needed family time amid your hectic schedule.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be happy and cheerful today. You will get a chance to learn something new or apply your creativity to solve some problems. Stay away from office politics. Software engineers will get great respect. The time is favourable for making new plans.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You might have to go on an official tour today. People associated with politics may face problems. Keep your budget in mind if you are thinking of purchasing expensive items. Your reputation may decrease in the workplace. Do not get careless about any health problems. You might complain of a headache and fatigue towards the end of the day.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You might earn handsome profits in the stock market. You will be able to solve your children-related problems today. You might unexpectedly get some good opportunities due to favourable luck. The day is highly favourable for making investments. Your respect and reputation will increase in your office.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): IT and banking professionals will get excellent results at the workplace. Do not trust anyone when it comes to financial matters. You might look into increasing your qualifications and skill levels. You might learn new technologies for your business. Your relationships with new acquaintances will strengthen.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Your opponents will try to trouble you today. Be careful while using machinery. In the evening, you will discuss some important issues with your family members. You will make good use of your time today. You should keep your life partner’s advice in mind before starting any project. The hindrances coming in your foreign trip will be resolved.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your life partner may have some complaints with you this Thursday. There will be good profits in the insurance business. Pay attention to the cleanliness and hygiene of your house. Joint pain may trouble you today. You should not waste your time being lazy and inactive.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): There will be huge profits in business under today’s skies. Your household expenses will increase. You will enjoy some romantic moments with your life partner today. You will dominate your opponents. All your work will be completed today without any hindrance. Students will be very excited about their career prospects.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Those who are single might find someone special. Your behaviour will be appreciated at the office. Some working professionals may get promoted. Your social circle will expand. You might go shopping with your family. Try not to go over-budget.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Working with team spirit at the workplace will give you better results. Avoid being too idealistic. You will spend money on material pleasures. Do not argue with your friends. You will be worried about your business.