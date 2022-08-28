Horoscope for 28 August: Check how the stars are aligned for you on Sunday

Check your horoscope for 28 August. Love and romance will increase in marital relationships. Others will see profit in business

Find out what your zodiac sign has got for you under Sunday’s skies. There are chances of huge success in competitive exams for Aries. Romance will increase in marital relationships. Taurus will spend quality time with their family. Geminis will get rid of financial problems. They will also have cordial relationships with loved ones living abroad. Cancerians will spend money on the interior decoration of their homes. Even their reputation will increase in society. Leos will see huge profits in the business. Virgos are advised to stay away from negative people. Few of the zodiac signs are guided not to make hasty decisions in life. Scorpios will be motivated to do something new or creative. Check what your stars have to say for you this Sunday, 28 August:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Romance will increase in your marital relationship. You might go on a trip with your pals. There is a huge chance of success in competitive exams. Stomach complaints may trouble you today. You will achieve your business goals within the stipulated time.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Today, you might visit a religious destination. You will spend quality time with your family. You might expand your business. You may plan to purchase a new vehicle. You might get injured. Try to complete all important tasks before noon.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Your work efficiency might increase. You may go on a date with your partner. Respect the feelings of your life partner. The day is going to be favourable if you are searching for a new job. You will have cordial relationships with loved ones living abroad. You will get rid of financial problems.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might plan to conduct an auspicious ceremony. You will spend money on the interior decoration of your home. Towards the evening, some important work may get hindered due to lack of funds. People will get attracted to you for your pleasing behaviour and personality. You will easily complete all your tasks on time at the office. Your reputation will increase in the business.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): There will be huge profits in the business. You might get a big responsibility at the workplace. You will have rights regarding ancestral property. Physically, you will be lethargic today. You might attend a party in the evening. Do not make hasty decisions.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Virgos are advised to stay away from negative people. You should give enough time to your marital relationship. Those suffering from migraine might have a headache today. Do not violate your boundaries. Unnecessary expenses may increase in the evening. The day will begin on a positive note.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You might achieve big success in the business. New income sources will be generated under Sunday’s skies. Children will spend time in sporting activities. The hindrances coming in government-related work will go away. You will get rid of all your health problems. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant this Sunday.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Problems regarding marital relations will be resolved. You will be motivated to do something new or creative. You will spend more time on social media than usual. Do not interfere in others’ matters. The day might be a bit challenging but you will smartly complete your tasks. Your popularity will increase.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might not get the expected support from your teachers. You might complain of stiffness or pain in the shoulders. You will feel emotionally vulnerable today. Youngsters will be concerned about their future. Students will struggle to focus on their studies this Sunday.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Capricorns are advised not to trust strangers. Some uninvited guests may arrive at your home. Your opponents will try to humiliate you. You might be upset about your love relationship. Gas-related problems may trouble you today. Your daily routine will be chaotic.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You might sign some big business deals in the coming days. Love and affection will increase in your marital relationship. You will achieve excellent results in higher education. The day is favourable for starting a new work or task. Your self-confidence will increase.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Workload will increase at the workplace. You will rightly live up to the expectations of your boss. The hindrances coming in some work will go away. You might get some big offers in the business. You should be cautious and watchful of your enemies. You might share your feelings with your partner.

