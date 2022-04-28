Horoscope for 28 April: Here's what the stars have in store for you this Thursday

Some signs must be cautious about the things they discuss as it can lead to arguments, under Thursday's skies

On 28 April, the day will remain favourable for a few of the zodiac signs as their financial gains will increase. On the other hand, some other signs must be cautious about the things they discuss as it can lead to arguments, under Thursday's skies.

Here is your daily horoscope:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April) - Aries should remain cautious about their health today. Avoid making any haste decisions regarding your job change. Taking advice and knowledge from your elders before making an important decision will prove beneficial. You might be fearful about the current circumstances. A slight carelessness may distract you from your goals. You should avoid undertaking journeys today.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May) - Children should give equal importance to entertainment along with their studies. Don’t postpone any work for tomorrow. Your boss may praise you wholeheartedly. There are great chances of earning handsome profits from the stock market today. The day will prove favourable for you.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June) - Geminis might make some extensive changes in their business today. You will take your family business to new heights. You will succeed in achieving your objectives. There are chances of big success in research-based work. Making unnecessary comments will cost you dearly.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - You might be worried about the activities of your children. Your past investments may give good returns. You might have financial gains today. You will have to accept the life changes. You will do some future planning. You might be disappointed by the behaviour of your life partner.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August) - You will be worried about your reputation. You will be concerned about your already set business. Pain and swelling in your legs may trouble you today. Try to remain positive in every situation. The behaviour of some family member may upset you. Oily and spicy food may cause indigestion.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September) - The activities of your children will delight you. You should share your workload with others. Students will try to learn something new. Your financial condition will improve. You will impress every person you meet. You will see a new spark in your marital relationship.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October) - There are chances of growth in the business. As a result, you will soon be in a position to repay your old debts. You should speak cautiously at the workplace; otherwise, you may get into unnecessary arguments. You will end up impressing people you come across.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November) - At the office, you will easily complete your pending tasks today. Young lovers will dream about their future. You might receive marriage-related news about some relative. Your day will be full of happiness and delightful news. You might do some online shopping today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December) - It would be better for you to ignore minor and inconsequential matters. Maintain a disciplined daily routine. Keep a restraint on your desires and wishes. Your family will be dissatisfied with you. You should keep firm control over your business operations. Avoid discussing controversial topics.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January) - The time is highly favourable for making financial investments. You might go on a short-distance journey. You will work with discipline at the office. There will be a success in technical research projects. Government-related work will be completed smoothly. In society, your reputation will increase.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February) - You might have to leave some important work unfinished. Avoid going out in crowded places. You will use your discretion to solve your problems. There will have extra workload today. You will be in a dilemma about your relationships. You must refrain from interfering in other people's matters.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March) - You will feel a sense of gratitude towards your friends. Mutual attraction will increase in love relationships. You might finalise new business deals today. Your authority will increase at the workplace. Your income may increase. There are chances of excellent success in job interviews.