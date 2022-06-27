Horoscope for 27 June: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Monday

A helpful connection between Mercury and Chiron will support working professionals to move forward with their goals. A few of the zodiac signs will witness some good vibes around them and this will encourage them to perform better at work.

A helpful connection between Mercury and Chiron will support working professionals to move forward with their goals. Check how your Monday will turn out:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today is a great time to iron out any wrinkles in your social life, helping you improve in your communication and confidence. Good vibes will continue to flow this evening urging you to open up without abandoning sensible boundaries.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Do not overthink on your abilities or responsibilities today, especially regarding your professional path. Good vibes will continue to flow, helping you feel secure within yourself and about your manifestation skills. Keep moving forward towards your dreams as they will become a reality sooner than you might expect.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Take some time to analyse your social circle both online and in the real world too. Today, you will ask yourself to look into the most positive relationships around you, and cut ties with those who bring toxicity into your life. Listen to your heart this evening when Luna connects with Mars and Saturn, it will offer spiritual guidance while providing you the strength needed to set new boundaries with yourself and the people in your life.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): You might feel the need to put a few emotional walls up today, giving you permission to quiet down and take stock of your feelings. A supportive aspect between Mars and Saturn will encourage you to prioritise your goals. These positive vibes are perfect for moving past drama or trauma that has been distracting you recently.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): You'll be in the mood for meaningful connections today. Your cosmic climate will bring major healing to your heart. Good vibes will help you develop healthy boundaries within your most passionate relationships. Watch out for sketchy or manipulative behaviours within your social circle.

Virgo: (24 August - 22 September): The universe will support your professional ambitions today, so do not break your focus. A helpful connection between Mercury and Chiron will inspire you to tap into your personal power, that will help you to negotiate for more pay, extra time off, or better working conditions. Good vibes will flow when Luna connects with Mars and Saturn, helping you strike a healthy balance between handling your responsibilities and taking care of your health.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): The universe will send you messages around self-love today which is much needed in the start of the week. The cosmic climate this Monday will encourage you to open your heart only to positive people to elevate your aura and mood. Divine inspiration may come by evening, so that you can spend the second half of the day in a creative space.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): The Gemini moon will remind you of the importance behind personal transformation and emotional evolution. It will further inspire you to check in with your thoughts and feelings. A supportive connection between Mercury and Chiron will help you move past any emotional weight that has been following you.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): Do not feel guilty about boosting your ego through the art of flirtation today. These flirtatious vibes are all about feeling good and having fun, especially when there's an opportunity for love and romance. With time, you will gain maturity, and the willingness to grow will make your day.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You'll operate from a productive headspace today, where you feel particularly satisfied every time you cross something off your to-do list. A helpful connection between Mars and Saturn will inspire you to reclaim your space at home, and also invest in the comfort of your abode, so don't feel guilty when you spend on some extravagant items or decorative pieces.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You'll feel inspired to roll up your sleeves and put action behind your ideas today, especially when it comes to approaching your personal goals. Staying socially and intellectually stimulated will elevate your mood and energy levels, so do not forget to have fun either at work or at home.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Staying busy can help you escape from any drama or trauma that has been weighing you down recently. The cosmic climate today is also great for breaking through any feelings of self-doubt that has been creating obstacles in your path. Give yourself permission to indulge in a bit of luxury to give your mind some rest from stress, worry, or fear.

