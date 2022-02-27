Horoscope for 27 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Sunday

Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for 27 February is here! Under Sunday’s skies, many of the zodiac signs will have a pleasurable and restful day. Some will be worried about health while others will work for good reputation and business. Parents will be happy as their kids will do well in studies as well as career opportunities.

Check your horoscope for 27 February:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today, you might share your feelings with your elder siblings. Some of you may think about making important decisions about your future and career. You might get big orders in the business that will fetch you better results. Your relationships with prominent people will strengthen under Sunday’s skies. Your married life will remain pleasurable and the day will go relaxed. You will remain busy with household chores that will also make you tired.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your daily routine will be indisciplined today, keeping the weekend in mind. You should stay away from unnecessary show-offs as it will not take you to far off places. You will be worried about your reputation in front of others so maintain that as much as possible. Your opponents will try to trouble you and keep you stressed today. Don’t be careless about your health and try to drink plenty of water.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June): You might have some financial problems today that will teach you to hold on to savings. Your family life will remain pleasurable under Sunday’s skies. Students will achieve excellent results in their studies as well as upcoming exams. You might go to watch a movie with your life partner and end the day on a happy note. Your luck will favour you and keep you happy always. By evening, there might be impediments in your work.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): There will be huge profits from property deals that will benefit the company and its people. Business people should avoid lending money today as the day is not right or good for them. Take care of your father’s health, he needs some extra love and attention. Your dominating attitude will be unfavourable for you at the workplace. However, the situation will turn favourable post noon. By the end of the day, you might focus on other things instead of your work.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): Don’t ask for advice from others unnecessarily, when you can make your own confident choices. You might give a present to your love partner that will totally make their day. You will splurge on fun and entertainment under Sunday’s skies. You might perform brilliantly in competitive exams hence making you more successful. You will be energetic and lively today as you will spend the day with family. Remain careful about your family life and decisions.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): You might face some problems in partnership-based business today. Avoid unnecessary expenses that can lead to losses. Instead of losing your temper, you should calmly resolve matters, it will help you and others. There will be benefits in consultancy-related work making your boss and higher officials happy. You might chit chat with your old friends over the phone and end the day happily.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will succeed in resolving complicated issues with your confidence. The entire day will remain favourable for you making all things good and happy. Be nice to your life partner as they are the only one to listen or be your support. People will be inspired by your good deeds and actions that will improve your reputation. New income sources will be generated in the coming days. Intimacy will increase in your love relationship making the day perfect and magical.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): Maintain transparency in partnership-based business as it will not just bring profit but also build trust. Cautiously use the internet today as too much browsing can drain the usage. There will be profits in commission-based work so keep putting in all the hard work. Don’t interfere in others’ matters as many don’t like it and few can judge you. The income of private sector employees may increase in the coming days. Take proper rest today as it’s a holiday.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): Your hindered tasks might restart today and even could be completed before time. Some working professionals may get transferred while others may see a rise in salary. You will be busy with household chores today that will also make you tired. Keep your important papers safe as you might need it in the future. The first half of the day will be most favourable as everything will go as planned. There are chances of a short-distance journey today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Your near and dear ones may get displeased with your stubborn nature. Don’t use unpleasant words for anyone as it might affect someone deeply. There might be some difficulties in the business in the coming days. Some hindered tasks may get completed in the evening. Try to overcome your bad habits as you will lead a healthy life ahead. Physically demanding work may cause muscle sprain so be careful.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant under Sunday’s skies. The elder members of your family will be happy with you for your work and career. There are chances of huge financial gains in the business that will bring growth. You will be attracted to people of opposite sex and that could also be a close friend. Your daily routine will remain disciplined as you have planned it. Be nice and supportive of your co-workers no matter what.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): People associated with politics may get promoted in a few weeks. Those who are searching for a new job may get job offers soon. You might make big investments in the business that will help you in the future. You will be worried about your self-respect so maintain that dignity. Don’t trust your opponents as all are not true.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.