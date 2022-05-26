Horoscope for 26 May: Check what the stars have in store for you under Thursday’s skies

Students will be in a dilemma about their careers and choice of education. A few of the zodiac signs might witness huge profits in sales and marketing-related activities

Here is your daily horoscope! On 26 May, a few of the zodiac signs might witness huge profits in sales and marketing-related activities. There will be success in property-related matters while others will achieve growth and progress in government-related work.

Students will be in a dilemma about their careers and choice of education. Check out what the universe has in store for you this Thursday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Aries are advised to stay away from intoxication and adultery. Under Thursday’s skies, you will face many hindrances in your work. Some of you might have to lend money to a friend who will need it urgently. Your colleagues may get jealous of you today. Your boss may reprimand you so be careful regarding your work. Some people may level unfounded allegations against you.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your respect and reputation will increase in society today. You might attend a wedding event soon. Your hindered work will gather momentum with the help of your friends. You might get some important information through the internet that will help you at work. You will have cordial relationships with your siblings. You might invest money in a property in the coming days.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Geminis are advised to remain careful in government-related work. You might feel tired by the end of the day. So, better to take proper rest. You might commit some errors in your work due to unnecessary haste, so be careful. Some of you might be worried about your career and education. There will be a success in property-related matters. Your talent and abilities will be appreciated.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): The ongoing tension in your love relationship will resolve soon. You will efficiently fulfill all your responsibilities at the workplace. Students will perform brilliantly in competitive exams. You might get a little upset about your family issues and matters. Your secret love affair will get public in the coming days.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Today, you might get into arguments with some colleagues at the workplace. Try to control your expenses and focus on savings for the future. You might have conflicts with your life partner over some issues today. You should remain calm and avoid unnecessary disputes under Thursday’s skies.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your life partner may express their long-suppressed desire in front of you today. You might achieve important success in government-related work. You will get some new business ideas that will bring profits to the firm. You will spend money on material comfort and luxury today. Tax-related matters in the business will resolve soon. You must pay proper attention to the studies of your children.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You might come down with a high fever and headache due to changing Weather Conditions . You might avail benefits of some good government schemes. You might act selfishly for your self-interest. Some of you will have to work extra hard to make progress at the workplace. You will be inclined in exploring philosophical topics.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You might have a marriage-related discussion with your partner today. Take care of your children’s health as they need special attention. Engineering students will have some dilemmas in their careers. It would be better to avoid negative people, who are jealous of your progress. Few of you will be under pressure due to increasing household expenses.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will not be able to give enough time to your marital relationship and this will keep you a little dissatisfied. Some of you might be worried about new business relationships. Pain and stiffness in joints may trouble you today so take care. There might be losses in legal matters but be patient for positive results. Carefully use electronic equipment today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You may have to go on a business trip soon. Those who are unemployed should make some efforts to find a job today. The day will remain favourable for you under Thursday’s skies. You will be interested in exploring some special subjects in the coming days. Few of you might plan to go on a romantic date with your love partner.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): People might misinterpret your words or statements today. Due to this, your relationships with friends may also get affected. For any matters of financial help, it would be better to take advice from your life partner. There will be a success in finance-related work under Thursday’s skies. You might be under pressure due to your love relationship. Few of you will get a chance to spend quality time with your family.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): There might be huge profits in sales and marketing-related activities. If you plan to start a new business, then make sure you have a team of competent people to work with you. Your hindered work will gather momentum under Thursday’s skies. You will be delighted to achieve the expected success in your research project. Your behaviour and conduct will inspire others at work and home.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.