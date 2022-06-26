Horoscope for 26 June: Keen to know what's in store for you this Sunday?

Those associated with business will work hard on their hindered projects. Some will be interested in yoga and spirituality that will help them to be calm and relaxed. A few of the zodiac signs will step out with family or friends.

Under Sunday’s skies, few of the zodiac signs will step out with family or friends. Those associated with business will work hard on their hindered projects. Some will be interested in yoga and spirituality that will help them to be calm and relaxed.

Those struggling with property disputes will have a sigh of relief. Others are advised to take care of their children's health and eating habits. Check how your Sunday will turn out:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You might get some delightful news about your children today. You might face some struggles in your business in the coming days. Your management skills will be appreciated at the workplace. Try to remain calm and patient at all situations. At the workplace, you will not get expected support from your colleagues.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Those into legal matters will win complicated cases the following week. Your family may approve your love relationship this Sunday. You will be interested in yoga and spirituality today. You will complete all your work on time and with considerable ease. Additional income sources may get generated soon.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You might lose some good opportunities due to your laziness. Some relatives may suddenly arrive at your home this Sunday. Your personal work may get hindered due to some issue. Geminis are advised to remain careful during online shopping.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Married couples will have an intimate relationship today. You will be excited with the success of your children. Property disputes among family may resolve soon. Those into small business will see profits. You will be able to impress all your colleagues and associates at the workplace.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): You will remain focused on your goals. There will be huge profits in import-export business. Students will receive guidance from their teachers in all subjects. You will spend a lot of time in fun and frolic activities today. You might go out for shopping or have dinner at a nice quite place with your partner. Pay attention to the complaints of your children.

Virgo: (24 August - 22 September): Do thorough planning beforehand if you want to start a new business. People might take your advice about some important work. You will have some light-hearted chitchat with your boss. There might be tensions in your family over some issue this Sunday. You will be worried about your financial condition.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Old sickness may re-emerge and increase your troubles concerning health. You might meet your childhood friends this Sunday. Avoid unnecessary journey or going into crowded places. Try to maintain cordial relationships with your in-laws. You will find it hard to focus on household chores as you will feel lethargic today. Do not defend your weaknesses, rather try to overcome them.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Your lifestyle will improve with time. Your life partner will give you emotional support in all matters. Remain careful about your career and goal in life. You will get rid of mental stress. You might go shopping with family to buy new items today. Your long-awaited work will be completed soon.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): You might complain of muscle stiffness either in your hand or back. Don’t ignore health problems, they should be attended first. Children will enjoy their vacation around family and friends. You will be very happy under Sunday’s skies. Always remain careful while closing big property deal.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You might have to travel for some office-related work. You might come down with viral infections, so take care. You may not be able to spend time with your family due to hectic schedule. You might do some planning for your new work. Take care of your children’s health and keep a check on their eating habits too. You will give more time to your hobbies or things that you are passionate about.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Take care of your life partner’s health. You might complain of toothache today. Politicians may face strong opposition in the coming days. Your work methodology will be highly appreciated at your workplace. Your work may take time but will show progress in the right direction. Do not trust strangers much.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): There will be peace and prosperity in your family this Sunday. You will plan to go on a pilgrimage with your friends. You will enjoy dinner with your family. You will complete all your hindered work with smartness and accuracy. There will be good profits in partnership-based work. There will be a surge in manufacturing business.

