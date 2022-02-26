Horoscope for 26 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Saturday

Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for 26 February is here! Under Saturday’s skies, some of the zodiac signs might get big orders in the business. Many of you will get a chance to help your friends today, while for others new income sources will be generated that will benefit you in the future.

Those who take advice from their life partner will benefit a lot in personal as well as professional life.

Check your horoscope for 26 February:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

Under Saturday’s skies, you will receive encouragement from high-ranking officials. Property-related disputes may end soon. Taking advice from elderly people will benefit you in both your personal and professional life today. Students will get excellent results in their studies and online exams. Your seniors will support you at the workplace, so keep doing your best.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

Don’t let important opportunities slip away, be alert and grab the moment. Don’t doubt your decisions when it comes to anything important today. It wouldn’t be wise to trust others excessively, especially strangers. Many families may fall ill due to the changing weather conditions.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June):

You might get big orders in your business today, so be prepared. Your married life will remain pleasurable under Saturday’s skies. You will spend quality time with your family members, especially children. You might get a chance to help your friends today. New income sources will be generated that will benefit you soon. Some of you will meet famous people.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

You might feel dull and tired today, but try to complete all your pending work. Children will be worried about their upcoming competitive exams. Mentally you will be a little vulnerable, so try not to take any hasty decisions. Don’t trust your colleagues much as they might not be too supportive of your ideas. You will succeed in proving your talent in the workplace today. There might be tensions in your love life, so remember to express your emotions without losing your cool in any argument.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August):

Remember to keep working diligently and enthusiastically, it will give you favourable results. Your romantic partner may give you a present today. Retailers may secure a big business deal that will bring huge profits to them. Students will think about enrolling in a new course to make themselves more active and intelligent.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

People with children should keep a tab on your kids' behaviour as they need your attention. Don’t share your plans and projects with others as people may copy your ideas. You will participate in interactive activities in the workplace that will help you and your team perform better. You might purchase a new house or vehicle in the coming days. Many may plan to go on a pilgrimage with their families. Taking advice from your life partner will benefit you, not just for the day, but for the whole year ahead.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

Your family members will remain happy with your decisions regarding your life. Those working abroad may see an increase in salary, leading to an improvement in their lifestyle. Some of you will spend money on luxuries and material pleasures. You may have to go on an official tour in the coming days. The day is favourable for marketing and finance-related activities as everything will go as planned. Mutual love and devotion will increase in your marital relationship this Saturday.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

Today, you might have some health-related problems so take care and keep track of your diet. Many diabetes patients may complain of burning sensation. Some people may plan an outing outside the city. You will be worried and distracted under today's skies. The pressure to repay old debts may affect your savings badly.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

Some might purchase new jewellery under Saturday’s skies. You might go shopping with your life partner, but keep a check on your expenses. Your financial condition will remain good due to investments that you made some time ago. Some of you might get promoted at the workplace.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

Avoid taking big risks in business as lady luck will not be on your side every time. You might complain of pain and swelling in your legs due to overwork and exhaustion. Government employees may face some problems at work today. Pay attention to the feelings of your family members, few of them need someone to confide in. Excessive workload may keep many feeling worried and stressed. Yoga and meditation can help you gain some stability today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

Your social circle may expand, bringing some better personalities into your life. You will receive support from intelligent people who will advise you on important matters. You will try to keep others happy, despite being hurt and upset with them. Ideological differences with your life partner may be resolved today. Hindered tasks may get finished today, boosting your confidence and skills.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

There will be peace and prosperity in your family today. Avoid bad company as it will lead you to negativity only. You might face humiliation due to haste and over-excitement in making decisions. There will be financial gains in the family business, which will improve your reputation. Media professionals may face some problems under Saturday's skies, so keep a check on your work.

