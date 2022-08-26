Horoscope for 26 August: Check how the stars are aligned for you on Friday

Check your horoscope for 26 August. Romance will increase in marital relationships. Avoid lending and borrowing money

Check your horoscope for this Friday, 26 August:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Youngsters will be concerned about their careers. You might visit a friend. Think carefully before reacting on social media. Marriage-related talks will be initiated for a family member. Cervical pain may trouble you today. Aries are advised to be nice and friendly to their neighbours.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will be worried about your reputation. Maintain a disciplined daily routine. There will be profit in the business. Avoid being careless about legal matters. Do not trust strangers. You will be worried about your mother’s health.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will receive support from your seniors at the workplace. You might win legal disputes. Your decisions will receive applause. You will dominate your rivals today. You will take great interest in religious activities.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You will need to do some introspection today. You might have to do partnership in the business. Unnecessary show-off may backfire and cause losses. The advice of your life partner will greatly benefit you. Those into politics might be promoted to an important position.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Avoid lending and borrowing money this Friday. You will be happy with the performance of your subordinate employees. You might be able to recover your business losses. Leos are advised to do thorough proper planning before venturing into any big work/project.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Take care of your life partner’s health. You might be worried about some money-related matters. Avoid lending money to strangers. Your overconfidence may spoil your work. It would be difficult to achieve expected success in business this Friday.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): There are chances of excellent success if you plan to appear in any interview today. The day will remain favourable for people living abroad. Your brilliant plans will be successful at the workplace. Romance and intimacy will increase in your marital relationship. Working professionals will be recognised for their work.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Your work efficiency will increase. Keep a restraint on your words while speaking to others. You will be full of positive energy today. You might change your business policies.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Students need to pay extra attention to their studies. Unhealthy eating habits may cause stomach pain and gas-related problems. Your boss may increase your workload but you will cleverly complete all your tasks on time.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Romance will increase in your marital relationship. The projects hindered due to lack of funds might start again. Your social and professional circle will expand. Capricorns should perform yoga and meditation daily.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You might be worried about your mother’s health. You may complain of joint and hip pain. Misunderstandings may strain your relationships. Do not share important matters with others. Avoid making big changes in the business.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Government employees might plan to apply for leave. Ancestral property-related matters may get hindered. You may get rid of all your health issues. You will remain focused on your goals. Your work quality will increase but you will not be satisfied with your achievements.

