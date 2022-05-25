Horoscope for 25 May: Check what the stars have in store for you under Wednesday’s skies

Some of the zodiac signs are advised to perform yoga and exercise regularly. Those into real estate will see huge profits, while working professionals may get promoted. Money-related problems will resolve soon for many of the zodiac signs.

Money-related problems will resolve soon for many of the zodiac signs. Check out what the universe has in store for you this Wednesday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Your family atmosphere will remain disciplined under Wednesday’s skies. Few of you might discuss something important with your life partner. Some of you might receive job offers from foreign companies today. Emotionally, you will be vulnerable so do not make any big decision now. Don’t share your feelings with others as many might judge you. Your household expenses will increase in the coming days.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Today, your daily routine will remain disciplined thus helping you to work better. Writers will need to understand their social responsibilities. Some indecent thoughts may emerge in your mind today. Eye-related problems may trouble you so better to take care. You will be under pressure to complete all-important work on time.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Love and happiness will increase in your marital relationship. There might be huge profits in real estate projects soon. Today, you might be worried about the married life of a family member. Some of you should regularly perform yoga and exercise. You will have a cordial relationship with your boss.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Today, you will have to work harder to achieve your targets. Your construction-related work may get hindered. Your relationship with a loved one may suffer under Wednesday’s skies. Pay attention to the maintenance of machinery. Do not let laziness or lethargy affect your daily routine.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Hasty decisions in marriage-related matters may cost you dearly. Some of you might take a big risk in the business. You will be inclined to complete your tasks on time. Those who suffer from arthritis and neurological disorders should take care of their health. Don’t compromise with your work style as the pressure can take a toll on your health.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your relationship will strengthen with your friends thus making your bond stronger. You should consider new ideologies and thought processes with an open mind. People will wholeheartedly appreciate your talent and skills today. There might be an extra workload at the office under Wednesday’s skies. Some of you might work on your upcoming projects today. Women are advised to be careful as some may get injured while doing their household chores.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You should acquire enough funds if you are planning to start a new business. Working professionals may have some new experiences in their job. You will be excited about scientific research and innovations that will keep you busy. You will be full of positive energy today that will make you more confident. The trust may decrease between love partners today but you will resolve misunderstandings with discussions.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will work hard at the workplace but will not get any direct outcome for your efforts. You might suffer from respiratory problems so better take care. Those studying abroad may face hindrances in their education. Your work may get hindered due to lack of experience and knowledge. Intimacy will increase in your personal relationships.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Many of you will be benefited from the company of wise people. You will triumph over your rivals and opponents today. There will be love and affection in your relationships that will keep the spark alive. Your past experiences will benefit you. You will get rid of the hurdles coming in your business. You should be careful of and avoid negative people.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Some important work of yours may get completed today. You will try to prove your worth and position in the workplace. Husband and wife will have a loving relationship under Wednesday’s skies. Money-related problems will resolve soon for you. You will courageously overcome all the hindrances that are affecting your business. Working professionals may get promoted while others will see a rise in salary.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will take great interest in arts and crafts today. At the workplace, your colleagues will support you and help you grow. Remain careful about property-related matters. You might make wrong decisions in haste so take care. You will be stressed due to some problem. You should avoid borrowing money today as the day is not good.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will participate in political and social activities that will help you grow socially. Don’t trust strangers in business-related matters. Don’t take petty matters to heart as it will only hamper your peace. Students will be in dilemma regarding their careers. You might purchase expensive items or buy property.

