Horoscope for 25 July: Leos to face conflicts, Geminis may feel romantic; check what's in store this Monday

Rise and shine dear zodiacs! The Moon will leave Gemini and enter Cancer this afternoon. The celestial shift may result in you having a rough start today, but all will be well later. Many of you will find yourself amidst an emotional storm today. But you will be able to weather the rough waves by evening. Take some time out to recharge your batteries this Monday.

Here is what your stars say for Monday, 25 July:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You might face troubles turning your ideas and dreams into reality today. As the Moon makes its way into Cancer, you will be able to reconnect with your emotions. While your morning will be slow, you can expect your energy levels to surge by the afternoon. You might feel a bit down today, so take some time out to recharge yourself.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will be disorganised and clumsy today. You will be able to articulate your ideas in a more meaningful manner. You will be distracted today. Your attention will be towards socialising rather than work and other responsibilities. Don’t splurge too much. Make sure you do not get overly optimistic about your chances of meeting someone special soon.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You might have a rough start this morning. Watch out for power struggles. Choose your battles wisely today. Learn to differentiate between what you need to hear and what you want to hear. Plan out a romantic dinner with your partner to ignite some romantic sparks. The evening will bring an end to all your troubles.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be preoccupied with career issues this morning. As the Moon moves away from Gemini and enters your zodiac, you will find yourself brooding over the past. However, you will be able to sort through your emotions. You will have to be more authoritative with the people around you. Follow your instincts today as they will lead you somewhere good.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Be mindful of others’ boundaries today. Conflicts and personal drama could distract you from your responsibilities. You will also be in a mood to procrastinate completing your tasks. Do not try to be arrogant today. You will be in a risk-taking mood as far as new career opportunities are concerned.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will feel stifled due to a lack of creativity. You will be extremely sociable today. Some will feel financially empowered today. Think before you choose which projects to pursue so that you can get closer to achieving your dreams. You could experience romantic feelings for a close friend, but think before you act on them.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Don’t let your feeling cloud over your brain. Obsessing over an unexpected connection can make you miss the forest for the trees. But any short-sightedness can be overcome if you relax your mind. Meditation will be beneficial for you today. Don’t be unrealistic about your goals. Try to take some time out and immerse yourself in solitude to recharge your batteries.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will be influenced by an anxious energy today. The start of the work week will see you finding it tough to organise your thoughts. Be mindful of how you speak with others. You will be able to relax as the Moon enters Cancer in the afternoon. Try to reconnect with your spiritual side. There might be some good news on the career front.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Try not to let your feelings take you away from your responsibilities. You will feel more in control of your emotions in the afternoon. When it comes to matters of the heart, you could get lucky today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Take some time out for some much-needed TLC. Shrug off your diplomatic attitude today. You will interested in investing in real-estate today. If you have been implementing some changes into your daily routine, you could face some struggles today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Make sure your insecurities do not weight you down. Prioritise your health today. Interpersonal drama can add tensions in your life. Try not to take sides in any conflict. Check in with your friends today. Try to spend some time with your romantic partner.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Don’t let others influence you. You could feel moody and confused today. You could feel envious of others. Many of you will go on a date. Romantic sparks will fly between you and a special someone.

