Horoscope for 25 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Friday

Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read our daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

The daily horoscope for 25 February is here! Under Friday’s skies, few of the zodiac signs are advised to be strict about their eating habits and keep fit. Some are going to be a little emotional about a love relationship while others will have a blissful day.

New income sources will be generated for a few that will help them in futures. While for others, there will be handsome profits in the stock market.

Check your horoscope for 25 February:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today, all your important work and task will be executed on time. The day is favourable for people who are into business; they can go ahead and make good deals. Some of you who are worried about credits will be able to repay old debts. You will spend quality time with your life partner under Friday’s skies. There will be profits from property deals so make right choices. You will be a little emotional about your love relationship as trouble is on the card.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will get opportunities to prove your talent today. Your family life will be tumultuous as an upcoming event will keep everyone excited. You might face some job-related problems so do your best and prove your mettle. The health of your life partner may be a matter of concern. Don’t waste your time finding faults in others better to learn from your own mistakes.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June): It would be better to take advice from your family members before doing anything. Don’t delay important work; they need attention and priority. Tasks that seemed challenging in the first half of the day will be executed by evening. Don’t be careless about your lifestyle as eating healthy and remaining fit should be looked into. Working professionals may think about doing a side business that will help them in future.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): There are high chances of success if you want to change your job. The first half of the day will be stressful today due to pressure on work. Post noon, some hindered work may get completed. Some people may disregard your contributions and good deeds but you must not let all this affect you.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): Don’t do anything that might adversely affect the interests of others. You might have conflicts with your love partner but sort things out as soon as possible. Your health may trouble you today due to change in weather. Maintain transparency in your marital relationship that will keep the love and bond alive. Students will be under exam pressure. You might face impediments in your foreign travel so keep a check on that.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): Some of you will address the management issues at your workplace. You may start a new business venture in the coming days. Your married life will remain pleasurable under Friday’s skies. You will be in a dominating position against your opponents at the office. Indigestion may trouble you today, so take care. Government-related work will be profitable and task related to it will also be completed.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Your luck will fully favour you today in all task that you undertake. Your seniors at the workplace will boost your morale as they see good potential in you. Your respect and reputation will increase in society making others to admire you. Your business network will grow with new contacts and right people. New income sources will be generated in the coming days. There will be handsome profits in the stock market so be prepared of good returns.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): You may have huge financial gains because of your children. You will need to work with team spirit at the workplace. There will be success in legal matters but you also have to be patient with the result. Marketing-related activities will be profitable for those into the business. Some big expenses may suddenly emerge so be prepared with measures.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): Your daily routine will be dull and monotonous but don’t hamper your day by siting idle. You will need to fulfil some big responsibilities in the coming days. The day will begin on a negative note but it’s how you make the best out of it. Post noon, you will begin to feel better and also complete most of the work. Your thought process will take a new shift, making better changes in your life. You will spend quality time with your life partner under Friday’s skies.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Some of you might face problems during the long-distance journey. Don’t impose your aspirations on your children, its better when they learn themselves. Restrain your temper and arrogant behaviour, it will create a bad impression about you. You might propose to your partner today. There will be peace and prosperity in your family as everyone is happy and contented. Business revenue may decrease as market is hit badly.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Don’t trust strangers much as some can be your hidden enemy. Working professionals may get a salary hike in the coming day so keep your fingers crossed. You might plan to go sightseeing today that will totally refresh your mind. There will be peace and prosperity in your family under Friday’s skies. You will do self-reflection to overcome your shortcomings. Your relationships with intelligent people will strengthen, hence making good contacts.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You might meet a few of your relatives today whom you haven’t met for a long time. You will get rid of the problems affecting your personal life and character. You might start some new work today so remember to take the blessings from elders. People associated with politics may get promoted soon. You might have to go on an official tour that will change your perspective towards life. Acidity-related problems may trouble you, so keep a check on that.

