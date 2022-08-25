Horoscope for 25 August: Check how the stars are aligned for you on Thursday

Leos are advised not to make any hasty decisions today. People associated with politics might get promoted and those looking to tie the knot will come across good marriage proposals

Under Thursday skies, Aries may see their reputation at the workplace decrease. Taurus might sign new business deals. Geminis will resolve misunderstandings in their love relationship. Business-related problems will get over for Cancerians. Leos are advised not to make any hasty decisions today. People associated with politics might get promoted. Those looking to tie the knot will come across good marriage proposals. Libras might face some stiff competition in the business. They are also advised to be careful while lending or borrowing money. Scorpios will socialise a lot today. Those in the stock market will see good profits. Check your horoscope for this Thursday, 25 August:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Aries are advised to stay calm about ancestral property-related matters. Some negative thoughts may trouble you. Your reputation at the workplace could decrease. Patients suffering from heart-related problems must be extra-careful. Remain focused on your work. Your married life will be affected by lack of communication.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): At the workplace, your seniors will support you. You might sign new business deals under Thursday’s skies. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant. You will take a renewed interest in religious activities. You will try and control your expenses. You will resolve all the differences with your life partner.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Legal disputes may resolve soon. You should dedicatedly fulfill all your family responsibilities. Misunderstandings will resolve in your love relationship. Work that has been hindered due to lack of money might restart today. You will actively pursue creative activities.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You must be kind and compassionate towards others. There are chances of sudden financial gains. Your business-related problems will be over. Your office atmosphere will remain pleasant under Thursday’s skies. You will be delighted with the behaviour of your kids.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Avoid making hasty decisions. You might face some problems. The stubborn behaviour of your children will gravely upset you. Your laziness will affect your performance.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Those waiting to tie the knot may get some good proposals. People associated with politics might get promoted. You might receive some delightful news. You should be clear and unequivocal about your ideas. You might gain new business partners.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You might face some stiff competition in the business. Do not put unnecessary pressure on your kids. Working professionals might get promoted. You should be careful while lending and borrowing money. You will be delighted with your professional success.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): You will socialise a lot. You will follow a disciplined daily routine today. Your family members will be gentle and kind. You might participate in intellectual discussions. Students will perform well. You might have to ask for help. You will be worried about your marriage.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Your unhealthy eating habits may cause some trouble. You might be criticised for your selfish motives. Do not disrespect anyone’s feelings. If stress is taking a toll on your productivity, then consider watching motivational videos. You might have arguments with your friends. Your mind will be agitated.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You might plan a little outing. Capricorns are advised not to trust strangers. High-ranking officers will appreciate your behaviour and work. Do not depend on your colleagues.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will be in a dominating position at your job. You will get success in all your endeavours. You will resolve others’ disputes. There might be some tensions in your family about household expenses. Financial problems will bother you.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will discuss new projects with your friends. Avoid laziness and complacency. Do not leave any work unfinished. There will be good profits in the business. Stay away from futile arguments.

