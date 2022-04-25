Horoscope for 25 April: Here's how your day will be under Monday's skies

Here is your daily horoscope. On 25 April, the day will prove favourable for some zodiac signs as their financial conditions will be good and chances of financial gains will be higher. On the other hand, some zodiac signs might have to tread carefully.

Aries: (21 March -19 April) - People will be attracted to you because of your personality. Your pre-planned tasks will get executed on time. There might be huge profits from property deals today. The financial condition of Aries will remain strong today. You will also try to learn some new technologies. You might also plan to watch a movie with your family members. Your health will remain good today.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - You will spend quality time with your children. People will admire your sweet nature. Your friends will support you under today's skies. You will spend nice time with your seniors at work. You might have to finish some office work quickly. You will help others this Monday. You will see huge profits in the import-export businesses today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - All your work will seem to complete smoothly today. After facing some problems, you will eventually solve your issues. People in the medical profession will get to learn something new. Post noon, your financial situation will become favourable for you. You will share your feelings with your life partner. Before starting any new task, prepare beforehand.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - Your mind will be agitated. Avoid eating fried food outside. You will not be able to focus on your work due to lethargy. You might be worried about money-related matters. Cancerians will be unable to make good use of their intelligence and wisdom, and this may lead to frustration.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August) - A new person in your life will bring lots of happiness and joy. Your mind will be engaged in contemplating new business ideas. The day will be beneficial for people associated with agriculture-related activities. Some might receive state awards today. Your income may increase with the help of your friends.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September) - Various plans will keep your mind engaged. The social reputation of Virgos will increase. Those who suffer from arthritis should take proper care of their health. You might have to take loans for business expansion. The day might prove favourable for you.

Libra: (23 September -22 October) - You will spend money on auspicious events. You might go on a pilgrimage this Monday. Your children's behaviour is likely to keep you delighted. You might sign an important business contract today. Libras might receive some delightful news today. The day will be favourable for you today.

Scorpio: (23 October -22 November) - Those who are studying abroad should take care of their health. People might ridicule your politeness and good behaviour. Your financial condition will be worrisome. Don’t leave any work to fate. Your household expenses may increase. Consult with a doctor immediately if you experience burning in your chest.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December) - Your family and loved ones will be proud of you. You should sincerely follow government norms. You might receive some delightful news over the phone. Your respect and reputation in society will increase under today's skies. Today, you will attain excellent results in your competitive exams. You might start also working on some new projects.

Capricorn: (22 December -19 January) - There might be money-related problems in the business. Use heavy machinery cautiously today. Blood pressure patients should control their temper. There might be a success in management-related activities. You might get sick due to changing weather conditions. Capricorns will take interest in creative activities.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February) - Your behaviour will be admirable at the workplace. You might get rid of chronic diseases. You will fully dominate your enemies. The day will remain favourable for working professionals. It would be necessary for you to cut down on unnecessary expenses. Maintain a disciplined daily routine.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March) - In the second half of the day, your work may get delayed. You will be upset due to ongoing worries and problems in your life. Don’t get too dependent on others. Avoid making emotional decisions. You might get entangled in some disputes. Keep a close watch on the company that your children keep.