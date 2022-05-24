Horoscope for 24 May: Check what the stars have in store for you under Tuesday’s skies

The day is going to be quite favourable for people related to the healthcare sector. Check out what the universe has in store for you this Tuesday:

Here is your daily horoscope! On 24 May, a few of the zodiac signs might get some delightful news over the phone. IT and finance professionals may face some problems today while those who are unemployed will receive positive results from their interviews.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Despite the hectic schedule, you will give enough time to your family. Your family members will be supportive of you today. Aries are advised to think carefully without getting emotional. You will receive some useful advice from your friends today. Better financial management will decrease your expenses.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will be concerned about your romantic relationship. Expected growth in the business will keep you excited and enthusiastic. Your health will remain good under Tuesday’s skies. Control your unnecessary expenses as it can help you achieve good savings. You should have healthy discussions with your children on all subjects and matters. There will be marriage-related talks for those intending to get married.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You might have to go on a business trip today. You may get some delightful news over the phone in the coming weeks. You will achieve excellent results in higher education. The excessive workload in the job will keep you stressed and tired by the end of the day. You might conduct a puja or keep a fast for peace and prosperity in your family.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your boss may reprimand you for some reason. You might take interest in research-based work today. There will be a new spark in your marital relationship that will make your bond stronger. IT and finance professionals may face some problems under Tuesday’s skies. Do not think badly of anyone as all are facing ups and downs in life. Keep a close watch on your children’s activities.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Working professionals may receive appreciation from the boss for their brilliant performance. Your married life will be very romantic today. A lot of different thoughts and ideas will keep your mind occupied. Some hindered government-related work may get completed today. You might make new changes in your business soon.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): The day is favourable for people associated with the healthcare sector. You will greatly dominate your opponents at the workplace. All your work will get completed on time. You will receive blessings from elderly people in the family. You might achieve a big success in competitive exams. Don’t stress over minor things and it will not matter much in the long run.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): New income sources will be generated in the coming days. Your managers might put pressure on you regarding your tasks. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant but disciplined at the same time. Children will take great interest in online gaming today. Students will remain sincere about their studies and career growth.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Purchasing expensive items may badly affect your budget, so keep a check on your expenditure. Some of you might change your daily routine either at work or in your personal life. Avoid sharing your opinions on others’ matters. There are chances of success if you are searching for a job. Keep your language polite while speaking with others.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your business-related work will get completed smoothly under Tuesday’s skies. You might impress others with your thoughts and actions. Your self-confidence and productivity will increase in the coming days. You might get a chance to change your job soon. You will dedicatedly fulfill all your family responsibilities and duties. Your married life will remain pleasurable today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Avoid imposing monopoly or absolute control on your joint business. Those who are preparing for competitive exams may get careless. Some of you will be stressed due to excessive workload. Keep a close watch on the activities of your subordinates. You may go shopping with your life partner today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will have cordial relationships with your loved ones under today’s skies. You might achieve fame and recognition from creative work. You might sign new business deals soon; thus, keeping you in a good mood all day. You will spend money on material comfort and luxury items.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You should remain optimistic in every situation of life. You should overcome your habit of delaying things. Try to be calm and collected when things don’t work out as you see it. You might have to do some unnecessary running around today. Diabetes patients should take their medicines on time and pay attention to their eating habits.

