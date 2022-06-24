Horoscope for 24 June: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Friday

The day is going to be quite favourable for people associated with media and writing. Working professionals will achieve great success

Here is what the day looks like today! On 24 June, few of the zodiac signs might start a new business. Others will make good use of their capabilities.

The day is going to be quite favourable for people associated with media and writing. Working professionals will achieve great success. Check out how your stars are aligned this Friday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You might get some delightful news today. Love and romance will increase in your married life. Pay attention to the needs of your friends under today's skies. You will be able to execute your duties or tasks smoothly. You will achieve success in your work because of your dedication and perseverance. You will make good use of your capabilities this Friday.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You might have to spend money on some auspicious event taking place in your family. People might betray you for their selfish interests. Students will work extra hard but their results may not be very satisfactory. Your desire of getting immediate rewards will be met with disappointment. You might get entangled in legal disputes today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will be busy with social activities that will keep your weekend eventful. The support of your children will benefit you. Financially, you will be in a strong position this Friday. New business deals will prove profitable in the coming days. Your family members will be very happy with you under Friday’s skies. The day is favourable for people associated with media and writing.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Today, you will get excellent results at the workplace. There will be a good balance between your income and expenses today. You might be inclined towards research work as it will help you learn more. The day is favourable for introspection and improving your mental and physical abilities. Family members will have good mutual understanding this Friday.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): The day is favourable for starting a new business. Do not give any unsolicited advice to anyone. Don’t trust anyone too much. Your boss may say something very hurtful to you but try not to argue with them. You might have to change your working style a bit for better results.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Love relationships will be unfavourable under Friday’s skies. There might be some disputes due to some old issues. Some of you will not be able to focus at the workplace. Couples will have ego clashes today. Mental stress will negatively affect your health. Always pause and reflect on circumstances before making important decisions.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will be able to achieve your job targets on time. You will face adverse circumstances with courage. The health of ailing people will improve this Friday. All hindered government-related work will be completed today. Libras are advised to resolve family issues peacefully. Your productivity will increase in the coming days. You might get some delightful news from your in-laws.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): There are chances of inter-departmental transfers of officers. You will maintain cordial relationships with high-rank officers today. Mental stress will leave you tired and lethargic. Those who are unemployed and searching for jobs may find one soon.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): There are strong chances of profits from the stock market today. Try to solve your problems with a calm mind. Mutual respect may decrease in your marital relationship. Do not impose your decisions on your life partner. You will achieve excellent success in competitive exams today. Students will be very cautious about their career and lifestyle.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You might get your outstanding payment today. You may take admission in some new course this Friday. You will enjoy material pleasures and comforts today. Your colleagues may interfere in your work so be careful. Your family may conduct a religious ceremony soon. You might be ill-tempered and irritable this Friday.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You might receive job offers from multinational companies soon. You will discuss important topics with your friends. There will be monetary gains for people in the technology sector. You will spend quality time with your kids. Despite difficulties, you will complete all your tasks on time.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): There is a possibility of conflicts among employees at the workplace. At the office, you might face some pressure from your colleagues. You will successfully execute your plans under Friday’s skies. A small mistake may cause serious damage today. Few of you may complain of stiffness in leg muscles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.