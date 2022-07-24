Horoscope for 24 July: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Sunday

Today a few zodiac signs might get a chance to resolve family disputes while others will reap the rewards of their hard work

Check how the stars are aligned for you under Sunday’s skies. A few zodiac signs might get a chance to resolve family disputes while others will reap the rewards of their hard work. Young couples may go on a date today and also express their love for each other.

Some might attend a festive occasion that will keep them active and busy. Patients suffering from heart ailments should take care of their health.

Check out what the universe has in store for you today, 24 July:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will be a little unhappy about your career. Avoid lending money as you may never get it back. Your interest will increase in academics. Do not react to any matter without listening and understanding it properly. You might have arguments with your neighbours. Try to control your temper.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): There might be huge profits in the business. You might get an excellent career option. You might get a chance to resolve family disputes. There will be some problems in your love relationship. Apart from this, the entire day will be favourable for you.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Take the advice of your well-wishers seriously. Financially, you will be in a weak position. You might have discord with your in-laws today. Do not get attracted to unlawful activities. Your life partner will be unhappy with you over some issue. Patients suffering from heart ailments should take care of their health.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your income will increase in the coming days. You should be nice and understanding to your children. There will be a religious atmosphere in your family. The day is highly favourable for students who are pursuing higher education. You will reap the rewards of your hard work. You will be happy to get help from your relatives.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your management skills will be appreciated. You will be happy to be able to complete some long-pending work. You will make all possible efforts to do something new and innovative today. Your financial condition will remain good. You will be fit and energetic this Sunday.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Workplace complexities will be resolved. You will receive guidance from your colleagues and scholarly folks. You might visit some relatives today. Your life partner will take great care of you. Do not force anyone to agree with you. You will be happy and content in your personal life.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Do not share everything with your friends. Your daily income may decrease. Your ongoing work may get hindered due to some technical reason. Do not let negative things affect you. You might have to endure some bitter experiences in life. There might be ego clashes in your personal relationships.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Your decisions will be widely appreciated. The hurdles coming in your marriage will go away. You will be greatly respected by others. Young couples may go on a date today. You might do some shopping for household items. You will enjoy sumptuous meals with your family. There will be success in real estate projects.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will make all your business decisions independently and this will help you earn good profits. You will be under pressure in your family because of your hesitant nature. Do not run away from your responsibilities. You will be worried about your children’s future. You might attend a festive occasion. Low blood pressure may trouble you today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Politicians will garner good public support. You will have excellent coordination with your business partners. You will participate in fun and frolic activities with your family members. You will think about changing your work methodology. Remain careful while lending and borrowing money.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Avoid wasting your time on unnecessary arguments. Do not get deceived by fascinating talks of strangers. Your relationship may suffer due to a lack of understanding. Few might face problems in legal matters. There are chances of discord among family members. Try to improve your lifestyle.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You should think positively in every situation. You will face competition in business. The day is favourable for starting your ambitious project. You will reap the rewards of your hard work. There will be peace and prosperity in your family.

