Horoscope for 24 August: See how the stars are aligned for you on Wednesday

Check your horoscope for this Wednesday, 24 August:The reputation of those associated with politics will increase. You might try to improve your work methodology. You will be confused about some important decisions. Your life partner will cooperate with you in all matters. Property disputes may resolve.You will resolve all the differences and misunderstandings with your life partner. You will desire to achieve a higher position in your job and status in life. Working professionals will be respected at their offices. You will make good use of your sharp mind. You will have a long chit chat with some distant relative over the phone.Geminis are advised to stay away from people with sycophantic tendencies. Do not make wrong assumptions about yourself. Some unnecessary expenses may disturb your budget. You might come down with flu and mild fever. You might have to make some sacrifices today.You might get mocked for your impractical ideas. You might be concerned about your self-esteem. The day is favourable if you want to talk about your love relationship with your family. Your boss may assign you a task of high importance. The hindrances coming in your foreign trip will go away.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Patients suffering from blood pressure should get their sugar level tested today. You might share your feelings with your friends. Your family atmosphere might turn stressful. You might face neglect at the workplace. Your anger and short-tempered nature might damage your reputation. So, think carefully before reacting in front of others.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You will be able to complete all your tasks on time. Students will perform well in their studies. You will try to find solutions to small but fundamental problems. Your hard work and efforts will certainly show good results. Your business will grow with the help of social media.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): You might make some business partnership-related decisions today. Your work may suddenly gather good momentum. The day might be a little tedious for you but nevertheless, it will give you good results. You will be delighted with the success of some important work. You will be able to overcome your shortcomings.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): Women are advised to take care of their health. If something is troubling you, then share your problems with your elders. Government-related work may get hindered. You will be worried about your children’s marriage. The day is favourable for making future plans.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): The day will be average from the business perspective. Your mind will be agitated for some reason today. You might not receive love and respect from those you expect the most. You should only focus on your work today. Avoid interfering in others’ matters.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): Working professionals will be worried about their salary. There will be huge profits in the machinery and appliances business. Do not depend on your colleagues. Your opponents may conspire against you. Your friends will admire your politeness and gentle speech.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): The day is not favourable for starting any new work. You might be worried about your children’s future. Financial problems will bother you. You should remain practical instead of getting emotional. Students will not focus on their studies this Wednesday. You will be lucky in matters of relationship.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): Today, you should only pay attention to the work and needs of your family. Pisces are advised to take proper rest as you might feel fatigued. Your work may lose momentum due to lack of confidence. Stay away from unnecessary arguments. People will expect to get a little help from you.