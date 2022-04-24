Horoscope for 24 April: Here's how the stars are aligned for you under Sunday's skies

Some of the zodiac signs will have a chance to increase their financial gains, whereas, some others might have to avoid haste in projects

Here is your daily horoscope:

Aries: (21 March -19 April) - People will feel stress-free after discussing their issues with you. Your marital relationship will be intimate. Doing things with your father’s consent will benefit you. The day is favourable for people in administrative services. You will take great interest in political issues. You must be nice to your family members today. Aries students will remain sincere about their studies. You might also think about finding new and alternative sources to increase your income.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - Your worries regarding marriage-related matters will significantly reduce. Positive thoughts will greatly influence you. After some running around, you will eventually complete your tasks. You will dominate your opponents. You might think about bringing some changes to your business. You might meet your teachers and Gurus today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - You might have to abort an important project or plan. There might be mismanagement at the workplace. You might have conflicts with high-rank officers. Your carelessness towards health might cost you dearly. Your habit of telling lies may damage your reputation. Your work may get hindered due to the shortage of funds.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - You will be able to achieve success with the help of your perseverance and hard work. Cancerian students pursuing higher education will perform brilliantly in their studies. Cancerians will also take interest in religious activities. Love will increase in your marital relationship. Your subordinate employees will support you. You will be able to focus on your plans.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August) - Your self-confidence will remain high today. You should check your email frequently as you may receive mail-carrying some delightful news. You might plan a business with your partners living abroad. At the workplace, you will get better results than your expectations. People will try and learn from you.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September) - Students will be excited about higher education. There are strong chances of love marriage for youngsters of marriageable age. You might have a discussion on some serious topic with your friends. You might see some changes in your lifestyle. Don’t make haste and wait for the right time to implement your plans.

Libra: (23 September -22 October) - Your family atmosphere might get stressful. You must avoid refrigerated water and go out in sun. Don’t make haste in starting new work. Your day might be full of ups and downs. Don’t compromise your self-esteem while finalizing deals. Those suffering from respiratory problems should avoid going out in pollution.

Scorpio: (23 October -22 November) - Your one phone call will get many works done on your behalf. Scorpions might receive some delightful news from your friends. You will be ready to help others. The behaviour of your children will keep you delighted. Your hindered tasks will get completed without any effort. The reputation of Scorpions will increase.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December) - Don’t share fake news. Be nice and polite to your colleagues. Your soft and sweet voice will attract others. You will make efforts to reconcile with your angry life partner. You might invest your disposable income. Remain careful from fraud calls.

Capricorn: (22 December -19 January) - Your health will remain good today. The health of ailing people will also improve today. Capricorns might go out on an outing with their family members. You might also be able to recover outstanding money from debtors. There might be huge profits in the agriculture equipment and products business. Capricorns will be able to articulate your thoughts effectively.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February) - Today, lustful thoughts will keep you distracted. Unnecessary issues may escalate. You might be worried about your love partner. Don’t take big risks for minor profits. You will need to make radical improvements in your work. You should remain focused and complete your tasks on time.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March) - There are chances of sudden financial gains in the business. Taking professional consultation will greatly benefit you. Try to remain flexible and adaptable. You will spend money on your passions and entertainment. Your children will obey you. You will be proud of your achievements.