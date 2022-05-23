Horoscope for 23 May: Keen to know what the stars have in store for you on Monday? Read on to find more

The cosmic connection between Mars and Mercury will inspire bravery and risk-taking, while many people will see their romantic relationships develop a more solid foundation

Here is your daily horoscope! On 23 May, the new week will bring in lots of luck for some zodiac signs. The cosmic connection between Mars and Mercury will inspire bravery and risk-taking. Many will find themselves beginning the week on a high as far as personal relationships are concerned.

Check out what the universe has in store for you today:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Honour your emotions today, dear Aries. Pleasant surprises and small blessings could come to you this afternoon. You may need to tap into your surroundings to get benefits. Meanwhile, you will be required to put your actions in tune with your words. It is advisable to avoid moving impulsively, as Mercury is still in the midst of its retrograde journey.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You may receive a call from your friend for emotional support today. Now may be a good time to invite your romantic partner on a trip as both of you may benefit from it. Your bonding will also be more organic, giving you an opportunity to lay a solid foundation for your relationship.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): It will be easy for you to bond with your co-workers. You will be affected by the emotions of those around you. There will be a major healing in your psyche. The best way to make the most of your cosmic environment is to make sure your actions and words are in tune, even if you are not sure about the outcome.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): There would be emotional breakthroughs and moments of enlightenment this afternoon. Keep a pen and paper handy to document any sudden realizations that you may have so that you don’t forget them later. It is a good day to take some chances but don’t take any major decisions in haste.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You would have certain emotional realizations today. Permit yourself to tap into your feelings and allow them to flow without any restrictions. You will gain strength, but may need to call a friend for support due to some personal crisis. The day will also bring through a strong sense of gratitude towards your loved ones.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will get pleasant surprises in your love life today, and if you are currently single, you may find your next great love. The position of the stars will encourage you to explore your creative outlets. You will get ahead in business as well.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will get many surprises today. The day can bring some major developments to your love life, giving you the opportunity to bond with that special someone on a philosophical level.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Take some time out for self-love and TLC this Monday. The connection between Mars and Mercury will enable you to be brave and take risks. Luck will be on your side. You may have to organise your life and goals a bit to get the best out of the day.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): The stars will bring some spice and fun into your love life, so don’t forget to make your special someone feel grateful. You will focus more on being organised and complete pending chores. You could find some long-lost keepsakes today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will be blessed with sudden burst of creative insights under today's skies. Look for ways to stimulate your mental abilities. Your emotional needs could take priority under Monday’s skies. You will be ready to care and nurture people around you.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will focus on being yourself today, no matter what the consequences. It is an ideal time to invest in property. You will have some important conversations today. The position of the stars will lead you to adopt a go big or go home approach.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You can find yourself in the middle of unexpected conversations. You will be lucky in terms of finances, while your personal life will remain pleasant as well. It is a great time to focus on any creative projects that strike your fancy.

