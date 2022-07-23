Horoscope for 23 July: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Saturday

The day is favourable for resolving misunderstandings in marital relationships. Some may get their due payments while others may find new jobs

Check how the stars are aligned for you under Saturday’s skies. A few zodiac signs will receive appreciation for their performance. Few will sign big business agreements while others will spend money on charitable events.

The day is favourable for resolving misunderstandings in marital relationships. Some may get their due payments while others will find new jobs. Check out what the universe has in store for you today, 23 July:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will need to act wisely today. You may not get the expected results of your hard work. Your mind will be preoccupied with other important issues. Your seniors may insult you and this will keep you a little troubled.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Do not get distracted from your goals. The second half of the day will be favourable for you. You will try to perform some difficult tasks today. Students will need to work extra hard in their studies. You will feel weak and tired by the end of the day. Couples might do future planning. You will sign some big business agreements today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Do not take others’ responsibilities. Avoid multitasking at work and home. People will be surprised to see the changes in your nature. It wouldn’t be wise to mingle unnecessarily with new people at your workplace. There might be some eye-related problems today. Consider all angles before you make any deals.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your new business acquaintances will benefit you this Friday. Take care of the health of elderly women in your family. You will get rid of mental agitation. You might spend money on charitable activities. You may go out for dinner with family or close friends. You will have to work extra hard to get profits in business.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your humorous and funny nature will be greatly admired by friends. Your near and dear ones may come to visit you today. You will have a hectic daily routine at work. The beginning of the day will not be very favourable for you. You will be disappointed for not being able to solve persistent problems in life. You will be quite serious about your work.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You may find it difficult to manage your time efficiently. You may face problems with your new projects. You may have arguments with your business partners. Your married life will be pleasurable under Saturday’s skies. You may get your due payments today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will be doubtful about the changes in your business. Those who suffer from anemia may feel tired and weak today. Business expenses may increase with time and demands. There might be hindrances in your foreign trip. Students will have to work extra hard in their studies. Do not interfere in others’ matters.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will receive appreciation for your performance at your workplace. Your advice will greatly benefit others. You might go on a vacation with your life partner soon. Students will get good results in their studies. Avoid making big investments in business right now.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might reach new heights of success in your career. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant this Saturday. The day is favourable to resolve misunderstandings in your marital relationship. Your self-confidence will remain high. All your work will be completed as per your plans. You will dominate your opponents today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You might have some arguments with your partner. So, try to handle your relationship sensibly. Some people might try to hinder your work today. You should keep doing your work without getting into any unnecessary fights. You will soon reap the benefits of your hard work. You will have to repay old debts. Do not leave your tasks to others.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You might have a small confrontation with your business rivals. Try to learn from your past mistakes. You will be able to overcome your troubles soon with the advice of your elders. A sudden recollection of bitter memories may sadden you today. Focus on the positive side of others instead of finding faults in them.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): New income sources will be generated this Saturday. All your plans will be executed on time. You will earn expected profits in the business. The day is going to be favourable for planning and investing money in future schemes. Marriage-related talks for those looking to tie the knot will be initiated.

