Here's how the stars are aligned for you on 23 August!

Check your horoscope for this Tuesday, 23 August:

Aries (21 March - 19 April): Your work efficiency will be appreciated at the office. You might get promoted to your desired position. This will boost your enthusiasm and confidence. Keep a check on your household budget. Your co-workers may backbite. Your business partners will cooperate with you. You will make acquaintances with intellectual people.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): People associated with politics should be careful while making donations. The day is favourable for paying debts. Taurians are advised to drive carefully. Your life partner will support you at every step. Do not run away from hard work. Your work may get hindered due to haste.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): Your interest in reading books will increase your knowledge. You will focus on all the important work today. You will achieve desired results in your business. There will be peace and prosperity in your family. You will take a great interest in creative activities. You might be worried about your increasing responsibilities.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): The hurdles coming in your foreign trip will go away. There might be discord in your family this Tuesday. You might go shopping for household items. Those who suffer from bleeding disorders should be extra careful about their health. You might go through an inferiority complex. Do not argue with elderly people.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Your life partner will help you in your career. The hindrances coming in the marriage of your children will go away. You might have to make some tough but important decisions. You will shop for some essential items. The income of those associated with heavy industries will increase.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Your health will remain good under Tuesday’s skies. You will spend the day with your loved ones. You may get an opportunity to rediscover your hidden talents. You might participate in some social events. The day will remain hectic at home as well as at work.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): The quality of your work will increase. There might be some trouble in your new relationships. You should keep a close watch on your children’s activities. You will solve the most critical problems with teamwork. Those in love will be fond of their partners.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): There are chances of discord in your family. Do not trust strangers too much. Scorpios are advised to be careful of hidden enemies. Children may waste their time in fun and frolic activities. You should be nice and gentle to your kids. You might fall or get yourself injured today.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You might get a chance to learn something new or creative. An old business deal will benefit you soon. You will enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. You might plan to go on a pilgrimage with your family. You will find a solution to your dilemma.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): Your expenses will increase along with your income. You should be careful while working around fire. New partners may join your business. Your interest will increase in art and music. You will reap the rewards of your hard work. There are chances of success in job interviews.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): Do not believe in superstitious practices. Government-related work will get hindered. You should not embroil yourself in others’ disputes. You should pay attention to the upbringing of your children. You might inherit your ancestral property. You will be lucky in matters of relationship.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): You should avoid making big changes in your business. You may not be able to execute any of your tasks properly today. Constipation and gas may cause pain in the legs. There are chances of some sudden changes in your workplace. Your enemies may try to hurt you.

