Horoscope for 23 April: Find out what the stars have in store for you this Saturday

Under Saturday's skies, the day will remain favourable for a few zodiac signs. The day might remain favourable for Aries, Cancer and Capricorn.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April) - Aries will feel mentally and physically ready for important tasks today. Your performance at your workplace will be applauded. Aries will be genuinely happy today and it will reflect in their smile. Newlywed couples may do family planning. Amid current circumstances, your work will inspire others. All your tasks will be completed as per your expectations.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - You might spend some money on charitable activities. Stay away from extramarital affairs. You are likely to be relieved from the problem that has been bothering you for quite some time now. Lawyers might have to reopen old cases. You will make good use of your resources today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - Geminis will have to work extra today. You might also be under pressure due to the re-emergence of some past issues. Geminis are advised to be cautious as their behaviour might have an impact on their relationships. Do not trouble yourself today, instead, take proper rest. You should take a moderate diet.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - Cancerians will be assigned some big projects at their workplace today. Your life partner will love and support you. Your reputation in society will improve. Those associated with banking and finance are likely to have a favourable day. Unmarried people's marriages might be fixed today.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August) - Leos must try and remain calm today. You might also have to help a close friend in need. Youngsters will have to make important career-related decisions today. Your behaviour will be praised. Some important work may get hindered due to your hectic schedule. You will be worried about your father’s health.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September) - Avoid going out in sun unnecessarily and be serious about viral diseases. You might listen to music to find relief from mental stress. There might be tensions in your family regarding your love relationship. You might be in a dilemma about your foreign trip. Your daily routine will be chaotic.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October) - Those associated with government services should be patient today while working. You might complain of weakness due to fatigue. You should perform breathing exercises like Pranayama and Kapalabhati. Don’t disregard your elderly family members. Events such as wedding ceremonies may get hindered.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November) - You will easily perform those tasks with your cleverness that are generally considered difficult. Financial problems will get significantly over. You should think about the advice of wise people. People in technical fields may achieve good success. The day is favourable for short-distance journeys.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December) - You should focus on your work instead of finding faults in others. There might be a lack of harmony and understanding among family members. Your suggestions at the workplace will be considered with high priority. Students may face hindrances in their studies.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January) - Capricorns must perform their tasks today with a peaceful approach. You might also do preparations for an important upcoming event. You might make new acquaintances at the workplace. You will diligently take care of your family members. But this will annoy some people. You will sort out pending matters today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February) - You might have arguments with your subordinates. You should not finalize big financial deals without careful consideration. Household equipment may break down. Try to change your nature with changing time. You should spend enough time with your life partner. You must refrain from imposing your opinion on other people.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March) - Pisceans might inherit ancestral property. You will be consciously involved in your family matters. You will perform admirably well under pressure. Your colleagues will be satisfied with your performance. Those who will be embarking on a new career path will get various learning opportunities today. You will plan an outing with your friends.

