Horoscope for 22 May: Check what the stars have in store for you under Sunday’s skies

Here is your daily horoscope! On 22 May, some of the zodiac signs might make new investments while others might perform brilliantly in stressful situations.

The day is going to be quite favourable for people who want to start new work. Taking hasty decisions on important matters should be avoided under today's skies.

Check out what the universe has in store for you this Sunday, 22 May:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Your married life will remain good. Your children’s behaviour will keep you delighted this Sunday. You will get a chance to prove yourself today. Try to increase your knowledge. You might start some new work. Be disciplined at your workplace.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will get more respect and your reputation will improve in your social circle. Your family atmosphere will stay positive. Legal disputes will come out in your favour. Be good to your colleagues. You will help others by understanding their problems. Your business revenue will increase under Sunday's skies.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Your Sunday may start on a negative note. Your performance will be brilliant in stressful situations. Take the blessings of your parents before you start any new work today. Your children’s behaviour will keep you delighted. You might significantly improve your work efficiency. The hindrances coming in your higher education will go away.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You may face losses due to your overconfidence. You will face many obstructions in your business operations. Try to be patient in every situation today. Your workplace atmosphere might make you uncomfortable. Some people will be upset due to the behaviour of their family members. Don’t take hasty decisions on crucial matters.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You may finalise a business deal with a foreign client. You may be inclined to take up new work opportunities. You will get benefits from government sources. Don’t share your family issues with outsiders. You may be given an important responsibility by your family this Sunday. You might plan to go on a vacation with your life partner.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Some of you will get lower than expected profits in business. Few might get stomachache today. Your workload may suddenly increase. You will face difficulties in recovering outstanding money from debtors. Remain calm and composed in your love relationship.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Do not postpone your important work and finish it today. Keep yourself away from radical thoughts. People might get upset due to your aggressive behaviour. It may be necessary for you to control your expenses today. Your friends may criticise your choice. Take extra care of your health under Sunday's skies.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): There may be an increase in your business rivals. You will be excited about the success of your children. Finish your important work in the first half of the day itself. Your personal relationships might suffer. You might complain of muscle strain today. You will get huge profits in online business.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will get good profits in partnership-based ventures. You will think about investing in new start-ups. Take advice from your well-wishers today. Students might get admission in higher education institutions of their choice.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will be appreciated by high-ranking officers. Your immunity will remain strong. Your family might accept your love relationship under Sunday's skies. Your habit of showing off will lead to losses. You will be lucky in financial matter under today's skies.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will accomplish all tasks with a proper strategy at your workplace. You may get a little worried about an old case. You will learn something new today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): People will be really impressed with your personality. You might have to spend money on your family. There is a possibility that you will keep aside your current project and work on something else. You might buy some branded items on a shopping spree. You will make new friends today. Do not overlook the activities of your rivals.

