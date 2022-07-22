Horoscope for 22 July: Here’s how the stars are aligned for you this Friday

Few are going to be a little disappointed for not getting the expected profits in the business and those in the import-export field will see a rise in income

Check how your stars are aligned for you under Friday's skies. A few zodiac signs might get their money back. Those associated with the engineering sector may get some good career opportunities.

Few are going to be a little disappointed for not getting expected profits in the business. Those in the import-export profession will see a rise in income. Check out what the universe has in store for you today, 22 July:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Some of you might spend extravagantly on online shopping. Couples will have a loving relationship. You will get a fresh perspective towards work and its challenges. Few might get their money back today. You might share some personal experiences with your friends.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Avoid speaking unnecessarily. Migraines may trouble you today. Your dominance will increase at the workplace. People will admire your polite nature and behaviour. You will be very interested in religion and spirituality.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You might get new career opportunities soon. High-rank officers will be very pleased with your work. You will spend quality time with your friends and family under Friday's skies. You will resolve conflicts through negotiations. Consider all angles before you make any deals.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will enjoy some romantic time with your life partner. Try to complete all your important work by noon this Friday. Some might go on a date. At the office, you may not get much support from your colleagues, but that should not hold you back from proving yourself. You will have to work extra hard to get profits in business. Avoid being critical of others.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will spend quality time with your family this Friday. The time is favourable for starting any new work or business. Maintain good understanding in your love relationship. You might get a chance to be successful. You might get some negative news about a loved one. You will be able to accomplish your tasks if you accept help from others.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Virgos are advised not to interfere in others’ matters. Maintain a cordial relationship with your parents. Stress will adversely affect your productivity. Few of your colleagues may try to obstruct your work today. Try to avoid fried and oily foods. Do not take any risk in business today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Working professionals may get some good news. You should listen carefully to your seniors at the workplace. Students will get full support from teachers today. Your self-confidence will increase. You might sign a big business deal soon.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You might have disputes with your life partner over some issue. Avoid lending or borrowing money this Friday. There might be hindrances in government-related work for some. You will be worried about your family's health. Avoid making big investments in business right now.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Students associated with the engineering sector may get some good career opportunities. Your health will remain good under Friday’s skies. You will have cordial relationships with your near and dear ones today. You might propose to your partner. You will be calm and composed at work. Your business partners will support you.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): At office, you will complete all your tasks swiftly and efficiently. The day is favourable for completing pending work. Do not leave your tasks on others. Challenges will increase for media professionals. You will be a bit disappointed for not getting expected profits in the business.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will be greatly interested in research today. Maintain cordial relationships with your siblings. You must continue with your disciplined daily routine. Those into the import-export business will see a rise in income. Your reputation will increase at the workplace.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will have a hectic day at work. You will be worried about your kids. Your enemies may conspire against you. Your upcoming trip with friends might get cancelled due to some reason. You will feel pressured by the expectations thrust upon you.

