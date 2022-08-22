Check your horoscope for 22 August. Those who are unemployed will find new work. Others will see growth in business

Check how the stars are aligned for you under Monday's skies! Taurus are advised to stay away from gossip. Aries will generate new income sources. Business people will see huge profits. Scorpios will make new friends this week. Students will achieve excellent results. Couples in love will engage in a serious conversation about life and career. Libras will actively complete all their work on time. Leos will wake up feeling low or unwell. Cancerians are advised to stay away from risks. For some, their reputation and status will increase in society. Check what your stars have to say for you this Monday, 22 August:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Under Monday’s skies, Aries will want to find a balance between heart and mind. You can expect financial rewards and generate new income sources too. Your lucky stars will allow you to move ahead from the past and look toward the brighter picture. Towards the end of the day, give your mind and body some rest from the busy schedule.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Try to stay away from gossip and drama. Insecurities will crop up in your mind today. Do not worry about what others may be thinking or saying about you but rather live by your own terms. By the second half of the day, the vibe around you will stabilize your emotions and boost your confidence. Your thoughts will become more profound this evening putting you in a sensitive yet logical mood.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Avoid any kind of social media interaction from the start of the day. Negative comments or vibes will make you feel sensitive today. The day might not be favourable for some. Married couples will be busy with household affairs and duties.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): New projects or changes within your career could leave you feeling overwhelmed. You could also take up a number of responsibilities soon. Couples in love will engage in serious conversation, bringing clarity to the relationship. Stay away from taking any risks.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will wake up feeling unwell or low. Give yourself permission to indulge in a bit of solitude today. Put your phone in "do not disturb" mode as you begin the day. As the afternoon rolls in, it will allow you to get back on track.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will form some emotional connections with people easily this Monday. As the day proceeds, you will notice an elevation in your mood and energy levels that will get you through the week. Believe in yourself and your stars – your life is about to change.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You might not be all that energetic or active today. But remember to make good use of the day rather than being lazy. Try to be focused in life and achieve your goals. Be away from the negativity that will surround you at work. Business people will see huge profits.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Be mentally and emotionally stable, it will make you confident in life. You will make new friends this week, who will help you grow. Your popularity will increase. Do not ignore the advice of your parents and elders.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Today, you will rise above all negativity that has been causing you grief. Being focused and determined in life will help you grow faster. The day will begin on a positive note. Those into marketing will come up with new ideas and strategies.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): There will be a religious vibe around you, making you feel calm and relaxed. Your family will be in a festive atmosphere today. It is a good day to start a new business or task. Your status will increase in society.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Be careful while making any important decision at work. It is advisable to consult experienced people or elders in the family when deciding on something important. Try to keep a journal to document the good and bad moments in life.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Under Monday skies, romance and happiness will increase between married couples. Those who are unemployed will find new opportunities. Students will do well in their studies, making their parents proud.

