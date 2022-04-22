Horoscope for 22 April: Check what the stars have in store for you under Friday's skies

On 22nd April, the day will be favourable for some zodiac signs, while others might have to tread with caution

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)- The day will remain favourable for Aries today. You will participate in fun and frolicking activities. The health of ailing people will see significant improvement. Your daily routine will stay balanced. Any hindrances that were coming in the way of your foreign trip will end today. Aries might also get their desired position at the job.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - Your workplace atmosphere might not be favourable for you today. You might be humiliated or disrespected at your workplace. Avoid spending more than your income. You might also feel unwell in the evening. It is advisable to maintain a cordial and pleasant relationship with your co-workers.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June) - Geminis will see peace and prosperity in their families today. Your social reputation will increase. You might also spend some money on your desire and passion. You will have good coordination with your managers at the workplace. The married life of Geminis will be romantic today.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - Cancerians will take interest in charitable activities today. You must be nice and understanding to your family members. The behaviour of your children might be unusual today. Refrain from trusting anyone blindly. You will have a cordial relationship with people of the opposite sex. Cancerians might have some arguments at their workplace.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August) - The day will start on a positive note for Leo, but your family atmosphere might be unusual today. Be cautious and stay away from immoral activities. You might start a new job. Your love relationship may get affected due to some selfish reasons. Leo will receive support and understanding from their family members.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September) - The participation of Virgos will increase in social activities. You might complain of shoulder and back pain. Your work might be affected due to other people. Today, the profits in your business will be lower than what you expected. Virgos should pay attention to their diet and eating habits. Legal matters may get entangled.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October) - Don’t be careless about your goals and objectives. A new love relationship may develop. There might be financial gains in stock market-related activities. You might change your work methodology. The marriage of unmarried people may get fixed today. Businesspeople may spend funds on the marketing of their products

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November) - Today, you will be dissatisfied with your work. The day will not go as per your expectations. There might be a problem with the hot and cold due to weather conditions. You will have to depend on others at the workplace. The shortage of funds may increase your problems. So, you will need to remain patient today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December) - You might begin the day with some delightful news. You will be very conscious about your dress sense and living standard. People will take inspiration from you. There are chances of a short-distance journey. You might attend some auspicious ceremonies today. You will be happy and content.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January) - There might be losses in the purchase of the house and land property. Don’t ignore the words of your elders. You may feel unwell today. Your important work may get hindered due to your carelessness. Capricorns must avoid the company of bad people today. You might spend some money on unnecessary show-off.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February) - You will have a hectic schedule at the workplace. Mutual affection and devotion will increase in your love relationship. You will easily achieve your goals in your job. The support of your friends and loved ones will make things a lot easier for you. Today, the income of private-sector employees might increase.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March) - There might be some ups and downs in your family life. You might plan a trip to some tourist destination. You might be motivated to do something innovative today. Pay special attention to the hygiene of your food. Pisces might waste their time on unnecessary activities. Don’t disrespect the feelings of your life partner.

