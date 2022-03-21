Horoscope for 21 March: Keen to know how the stars are aligned for you under Monday's skies?

On 21 March, some of the zodiac signs will get good work opportunities, whereas some others might witness conflict or discord with their life partner or family members

Here is your daily horoscope.

On 21 March, some of the zodiac signs will get good work opportunities, whereas some others might witness conflict or discord with their life partner or family members.

Read on to find out what the universe has in store for you this Monday:

Aries: (21 March -19 April)

Aries must try to improve their style of working. Your family life will be pleasurable. There are also chances of some big upcoming deals in the real estate business. All your work will be done smoothly. You must think carefully before making important decisions. You will also see yourself participating actively in social activities.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May)

You must not get enticed by the smooth talk of others. You must also be cautious of your rivals. There is a possibility that you might witness some technical issues in your workplace. A new income source might get generated. You might also have to make a crucial decision suddenly.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June)

Geminis must remain careful while borrowing or lending money. You might also be stressed due to some relationship problems. Your hindered work might create some problems for you today. Excess stress might lead to insomnia for some. Poets and media professionals might struggle with their confused thoughts.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July)

Cancerians might spend money on religious ceremonies. It is advised that you should also keep a close watch on the activities of your colleagues. You must not disregard the business-related advice of experienced people. Do not misuse your rights and responsibilities. You might also be under pressure at your workplace to perform better.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)

Leos might buy a present to make their life partner happy. You will also be very lucky in money-related matters. You will make very good use of your resources in business. The company of good people will positively impact your personality. You might try to finish your long-hindered work.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September)

Virgos must try to be polite with others. You will also think about helping other people. You will see that your reputation has increased among your friends. You might also indulge in luxuries and material pleasures. Do not rely on others for completion of your work. Exercise caution if you are planning to travel overseas.

Libra: (23 September-22 October)

Businessmen might earn huge profits by selling their old stocks. Conflict in close relationships might increase your troubles. You will be happy and content under Monday’s skies. Your leadership skills will improve at your workplace. Some might feel unwell today due to dehydration.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November)

Scorpions must stay away from the company of bad people. Lustful thoughts might keep you distracted today. It is advised that you must not engage in unnecessary arguments today. Losing your temper on your life partner will not benefit you in any way. You might also be distracted from your goals today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December)

You might plan to take a loan for starting a new business. Your work and performance will be appreciated in your workplace. You might think about changing your job. You might also take an interest in research-related activities. Your income may increase.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January)

Unemployed students might get a job through their campus placement. People associated with the sports-related professions might witness some huge benefits today. You might visit a relative at their home today. You will perform brilliantly at your job. You will treat every little matter with due seriousness.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February)

You might have a conflict with a family member, but discussing that matter with your friends will improve your mood. Some will be very excited about purchasing a new house. You might also enjoy a long-distance journey. High-ranking officers might ask you some questions related to your performance in the workplace.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March)

You might be annoyed by every little matter which could be dangerous for you. Those who suffer from low blood pressure might complain of some health issues today. You might also complain of pain in the legs due to weakness. You must not disrespect the feelings of others. Your shortcut to earn quick profits in the business might backfire.

