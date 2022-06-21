Horoscope for 21 June: Check out what the universe has in store for you under Tuesday’s skies

For some, the day will be filled with art and creativity. Zodiac signs like Aries, Libra and Scorpio might do well in business, studies and exams

On 21 June, few of the zodiac signs will have a hectic schedule that will make them tired. For some, the day will be filled with art and creativity. Zodiac signs like Aries, Libra and Scorpio might do well in business, studies and exams. Check out what the stars have in store for you this Tuesday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): As today marks the beginning of Cancer zodiac, a nostalgic and compassionate energy will surround you; inspiring you to nurture yourself and the people you love. As the moon draws up close to Jupiter under Tuesday’s skies, it will help open doors and bless you with opportunities in your career and personal life.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): It will be a magical day today as Venus and Pluto will connect in the sky. This will help you to feel loved and supported by others. Good vibes and luck will continue to flow, while bringing a compassionate element to your decisions.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Under Tuesday’s skies, a therapeutic and grounding energy will surround you as the sun enters Cancer and your solar second house. In the coming weeks, the universe will encourage you to honor your emotions while embracing a bit of luxury and lots of self-care. By afternoon, your social life will pick up, putting you at the center of attention within your circle of friends.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Today, you will be blessed with elevated energy levels, popularity, and luck. The beginning of the Cancer zodiac period marks a great time to boldly pursue your goals and prioritise your own needs. Venus and Pluto will share a sweet connection in the sky, bringing good energy to your social circle and love life.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be reserved in your behaviour today. As the sun enters Cancer, it will ask you to sort and process your emotions before your birthday manifests. A helpful connection between Venus and Pluto can help you unpack your feelings. A few may need to rely on the support of a friend. For some, meditation will also work wonders for their mind today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Take a moment to organize your schedule today, as your social life is about to get pretty busy. Under today’s skies, a helpful alliance between the Aries moon and Jupiter will bring about some transformative energy.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You'll begin to feel more emotionally connected to your career path today. Take extra steps to manage your emotions at work. Romantic vibes will find you this afternoon, putting you in the mood for spending some time with your love partner.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Get ready for the world to come alive as today you will get the feeling that you're a part of something bigger. Speak to the universe, be sure to dust off your altar, meditate often, and embrace a bit of mysticism as it is good for the soul. The moon will inspire you to get organised in your daily life. Use this energy as motivation to clean up your space as it will bring a strong sense of satisfaction in your life.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your aura will carry a bit of intensity and mystique today. The day will encourage you to make positive changes on both the professional and personal front. Towards the end of the day, the lunar placement will leave you craving for a bit of drama, but try not to get yourself into a conflict just because you're feeling feisty and perhaps a bit bored.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): The world will start to feel like a much sweeter place today. Your heart will thrive on connectivity, so don't be afraid to put your heart out on the line for that someone special. Under today’s skies, choose harmony over conflict and prioritise your personal sense of balance.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Today, you will include healthy eating, sleeping, and exercise schedules in your routine to get a better lifestyle. By afternoon, you will make time to use your reach and the platforms available to you to connect with others on a grand scale.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Get ready to bloom today as the sun enters Cancer. This solar placement will inspire you to grow as an artist, individual, and friend. Today you will have an opportunity to manifest abundance, bringing luck to your finances. The day will also be great for reconnecting with your inner strength and sense of security, so be sure to embrace people and situations that make you feel supported, loved, and safe.

