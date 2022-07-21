Horoscope for 21 July: Here’s how the stars are aligned for you this Thursday

There are good chances of success in interviews, so those seeking for jobs should make an effort today. A few zodiac signs might get promoted and also receive better perks. Those into business will see huge profits. The day is quite favourable for resolving old disputes.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): The support of your friends will keep you happy and content. Even your family members will respect you highly. The day is favourable for resolving old disputes. You might make new friends today at your workplace. All your task will be executed smoothly. You will dominate your workplace opponents this Thursday.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will become suspicious of your business partners. Try to be careful about financial transactions. The day might begin on a sad note for some. You will find it dull and boring at home. There might be some problems in the job but you will eventually overcome them.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Working professionals might get promoted and also get better perks as part of their promotion. You will take some time out for your family today and it will make them very happy. You will be satisfied and content today. Your leadership skills and the projects that you are working on currently, will give you excellent results. You will resolve conflicting issues with negotiations this Thursday.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Few might search for new earning sources. There will be huge profits in the business today. You will be appreciated for your skills and qualities at your workplace. You might be able to solve some big problem regarding your children. Your authority will increase at your workplace.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be very satisfied with the success of your children. You will get several opportunities to prove your talent. Don’t pay much attention to unnecessary things or gossip. People associated with politics might get promoted. There are good chances of success in interviews, so those looking for jobs make an effort today. You might go on a pilgrimage soon.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Today, your mind will be preoccupied with several other things. But remain focused on your goals and accomplish them one by one. People will try to manipulate you to get their work done. The stubbornness of your children will increase your troubles. Your colleagues may criticise you behind your back, so be careful. You will be mentally and physically tired by the end of the day.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will work hard to fulfill all your aspirations. You will have cordial relationships with your managers and this will greatly benefit your career. The productivity as well as the quality will increase in your business. You might get some good opportunities for higher education. You might soon work on some big plans for your future.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Love and intimacy will grow in your romantic relationship. Your popularity will increase in the society. You might get a new job soon. You will stay away from all kind of conflicts and will try to focus on work with a calm mind. The day is favourable for starting a new project. Few may complain of fever and joint pain.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might get your outstanding money back today. Your business will finally gather momentum after recent slowdown. Taking advice from wise people will benefit you in the future. Friendliness and mutual understanding will improve your marital relationship. Stay away from negative people and actions. You will find relief in stress levels.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Do not make any unnecessary haste in executing your plans for the future. There are chances of a tiff between husband and wife. It would be better to work according to your interest. You will be a bit disappointed for not getting expected profits in the business. You may come down with viral infections. Your suspicious nature will create problems for you.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Workload will decrease at the job but you should keep doing your task with dedication and enthusiasm. You will enjoy a romantic evening today. The career-related problem of your children will resolve soon. Guests may arrive at your home this Thursday. You will have a hectic day and the results will be satisfactory.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will follow a disciplined daily routine today. Young boys and girls might fall into wrong company. It is advisable to inform your family about your whereabouts whenever you go out. People into business may have to take a loan or borrow money in the coming days. Allergy and cough may trouble you this Thursday. You will efficiently fulfill all your family responsibilities.