Horoscope for 21 February: Check predictions for all zodiac signs this Monday

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here. Dive in to see what the universe has in store for you this Monday.

Dive into the first weekday with the determination to seek harmony and familiarity. As the Moon enters the Waning Gibbous phase, it will bring in a lot of positivity and energy. The Moon will be in Scorpio, today, 21 February. Under Monday's skies, all the zodiac signs will feel a certain amount of passion and willingness to materialise long-pending work.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)

You will be in a happy mood today. The universe has planned for you to enjoy a great marital life. Refrain from seeking suggestions from people in business. Take special care of your kids today. Under today's skies, all your pending work will get done; and you might win a legal matter.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)

Under today's skies, you will be benefitted if you follow the advice of wise individuals. Also, starting a new research-oriented work will prove fruitful. Take care of your family and avoid losing temper at petty issues. The cosmic energy is blessing you with good health today. Unemployed people will find employment this Monday.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)

The universe is aligned for you to enjoy wonderful family time. Refrain from multitasking and getting caught in the wrong company. Possibility of getting negatively impacted by opponents cannot be ruled out. Try to work with a composed mind.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)

Under Monday's skies, you might be given a big responsibility. You might have to travel for a business meeting soon. Continue to be on your best behaviour. Towards the evening, the cosmic energy might attract increased sales in business. Cost of a crucial project might exceed your expectations.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August)

The universe is indicating a boost in reputation for Leos. Activities in online business will increase this Monday. You might go for a walk with kids, today. There will be a hike in salary for government officials. Under the lunar influence, there will be an air of overall peace and relaxation.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)

Under today’s sky, students can look for new courses to enrol in. You might face financial difficulty this Monday so check your expenses. Chances of getting work according to your qualifications is bleak. Avoid depending on others. Take care of your health and resolve issues amicably, today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)

Today, Libras will gain a lot of respect from society. Job offers from big companies will pour in. Under the lunar influence, you will experience marital bliss. You might think about changing your work approach, today. You will end up helping people. Overall, a very gratifying day is in store for you.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)

For Scorpios, today the Moon brings in the possibility of having amazing relations with in-laws. Under today's skies you need to observe more and react less to avoid arguments. If you feel depressed or less confident, try to meditate and exercise. Avoid making financial investments today.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)

Under the Moon’s influence, today you will get immense emotional support from your family and friends. You will feel rejuvenated. The cosmic energy is guiding you towards starting a new work or task this Monday. There might be a trip scheduled for business. You might get big orders in business.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)

Under today's skies, you will be able to utilise new technology. People will learn from you at your workplace. The Moon's position is suited for getting financial stability. Refrain from doing illegal or immoral activities. Business for retail traders will be extremely profitable.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)

The universe is aligned to treat you to a very pleasant day. You will have monetary gains, receive good news regarding the career of your kids, and get disturbances eliminated from work. The lunar influence will cast a very harmonious spell on your mind and body today. Just avoid criticisms.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)

Under today's skies, you might feel a little low and emotional. The cosmic energy is indicating that you must devote time to religious activities for inner peace. Avoid making hasty decisions despite the low phase. Don't give in to what people say and get provoked. You might contemplate on negative things but it is best to divert your attention to positive things.

