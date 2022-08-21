Check your horoscope for 21 August. Libras are advised not to waste time on unnecessary activities. Pisces should practice yoga

Here’s how the stars are aligned for you!

Aries will have some serious discussions with their friends.

Taurus might complain of muscle stiffness.

Cancerians are advised to drive carefully.

Leos might propose to their love interest.

Virgos will spend quality time with family.

Libras are advised not to waste time on futile ventures.

The day is absolutely favourable for Scorpios if they want to learn something new.

Sagittarius might benefit from government schemes.

Aquarius might achieve success in the workplace.

Pisces should practice meditation and perform yoga.

Check your horoscope for this Sunday, 21 August:

Aries (21 March - 19 April): Romance and happiness will increase in your marital relationship. New income sources will come your way. You will have some serious discussions with your friends. There are chances of growth in the family business. The advice of your parents will benefit many of you. You might change your lifestyle.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): Today, you will desire to spend some time in solitude. Business conditions will improve. You will need to work extra hard in the coming weeks. Your family will grant permission to marry your partner. The health of a family member will be a cause for worry. You might complain of muscle stiffness.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): The day will begin on a negative note. You might be stressed about your personal relationships. Do not entertain violent thoughts. You will be able to achieve your targets on time at the workplace. People associated with the real estate business might incur losses in the coming week.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Cancerians are advised to drive carefully today. Your family will have great expectations from you, which will put you under immense pressure. You might make some important business decisions under Sunday’s skies. The change in weather conditions and humidity might cause headaches and fever. Your anger might spoil your work.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You might think to make a career move this Sunday. People will greatly admire your talent. Someone might propose to you. You will be very excited and energised today. You might finalize new business deals. Some positive changes will occur.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You will spend quality time with your family this Sunday. Tensions surrounding your love life will go away. Your dominance will increase in the workplace. You will make strong acquaintances with high-ranking officers and prominent people.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): Do not waste your time on futile ventures. You might have heated arguments with family members. Ups and downs in your professional life may upset you. Give importance to your own thoughts. There will be some problems in your family.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): The day is absolutely favourable if you want to learn something new. Do not shirk away from working hard. Do not let laziness spoil your day. You might get caught in a dilemma regarding some important decision. Some unpleasant people may ruin your mood.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You might benefit from government schemes to expand your business. Your self-confidence will be your biggest strength. The day is particularly favourable for starting a new business. New income sources will be generated. Students will put extra effort into their studies and careers.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): You will get a chance to prove your talent. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant under Sunday’s skies. You might lose your temper with a colleague of yours. Your ego will push your loved ones and friends away. Always remember to keep a check on your emotions.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): You might achieve success at the workplace. High-ranking officers will appreciate your dedication to work. You will spend some leisure time with your friends. Your interest will increase in religious activities. Mutual understanding might decrease between couples. Your over-excitement may spoil your work.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): Negative thoughts will overwhelm you. Your family responsibilities will increase. You should practise meditation and Pranayama. Your respect, reputation and wealth will increase. You will be worried about your life partner’s health.

