Horoscope for 21 April: Here's how the stars are aligned for you this Thursday

On 21 April, some of the zodiac signs might get a chance to expand their business and their financial dealings will lead to good results. Others will have to look after their health this Thursday.

Here is your daily horoscope. On 21 April, some of the zodiac signs might get a chance to expand their business and their financial dealings will lead to good results. Others will have to look after their health this Thursday.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)

Some working professionals may get transferred. A lot of you will see past matters coming back to haunt you. You might participate in some big religious events. Don’t use harsh words with your life partner. People may distance themselves from you because of your obstinate behaviour. Your talent and skills will be appreciated at the workplace.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)

You should remain careful at your job today. There might be some problems regarding business agreements. Don’t share your secrets with anyone under today's skies. You might feel under the weather this Thursday. You should avoid going on a long-distance journey.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June)

Many of you will receive support and happiness from your children. The sudden completion of some work will keep you delighted. You might sign new business deals today. You will confidently present your ideas and opinions in front of others. You will dominate your opponents this Thursday.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)

Today, you will get a chance to learn something new. You might have to borrow money to grow your business. Your family atmosphere will be pleasant. Don’t use coarse language when you speak with others. Some might have arguments with their mother under today's skies.

Leo: (23 July- 22 August)

Students pursuing technical education may face some problems in their studies. Don’t preach to others unnecessarily. Those in politics should be wary of making hasty statements. Be nice and understanding to your children. Give preference to nutritious and hygienic food today. Leos should look after their health this Thursday. It is a great time for some to brainstorm ideas for their career path.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)

There might be some problems in real estate-related work. You will be happy and content with your achievements. Body pain and stiffness may trouble you. You will be in a dilemma about some important decision. You might not get the expected results from your hard work, which might disappoint you.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)

Your hindered work will suddenly get completed today. Business revenue will increase. You will enjoy your married life under Thursday's skies. Your new acquaintances will benefit you. You will work aggressively to realise your business expansion goals. Those who are looking for new job opportunities will get success.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November)

You may get upset for not being able to execute your work as per your plans. There might be discord in your family. Teachers may discuss some important topics with their students. You should not interfere in others’ matters. Some unnecessary expenses may arise.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December)

The problems surrounding your marital relationship will get over. Your income may increase this Thursday. You might take interest in pursuing higher education. Your work methodology will be appreciated at the office. You might have to make important decisions. The day will be favourable for marketing professionals.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)

Newlywed couples may fight over some issue. Don’t take the words of your seniors for granted. Some people may try to hinder your work. Don’t trust anyone easily under today's skies. Workload may increase at the workplace. Find out what is stressing you and try to resolve it.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)

Working professionals may get promoted. Your life partner will be very happy with you. You may receive a lot of gifts today. Those who are out on a journey, will have a comfortable and beneficial experience. Your work experience will greatly benefit you. Your acquaintance with prominent people will strengthen. You will get a chance to spend some quality time with your family today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)

The day will remain favourable for young lovers. Your family members may initiate talks of your marriage. Don’t compare yourself with others. Students may achieve success in competitive exams. Some of your business-related work will be completed without any hindrance. You will receive guidance from high-ranking officers. It is a good day for Pisceans to invest in their online presence today, especially if they are building a brand.