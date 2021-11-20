Horoscope for 20 November: Check what the stars have in store for you today

Mercury will find itself wrapped in conversations with Pluto and Jupiter that will help in finding love and financial status for most of the zodiac's sign

So, be it a normal day or a tight schedule ahead, keep calm, embrace the moment and the world will love you for your passion towards your goal. Check your horoscope for today:

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

As we enter into the weekend, the Saturday skies prompt you into action. The moon will happily glide through Gemini, where it will guide and encourage you to seek movement in your neighbourhood so that you can engage in projects that inspire your mind, body and voice. Meanwhile, Mercury along with Pluto and Jupiter, will offer you a chance to engage in direction-changing conversations on the relationship front that will end up powerful.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

Take time out and turn your attention towards your close relationships, today. If anything is in your mind, it needs to be said or revealed soon. Mercury will find itself making contact with growth-giving Jupiter and emotionally-honest Pluto. This unusual pairing of planets will fill intimate conversations in your tone that will make it an ideal day to tackle any shared feelings of hesitancy among friends, partners or business partners.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

Geminis are people who never keep still for a very long time. They are always on the go, exploring the next big thing to achieve. In today’s horoscope, your ruling planet, which is Mercury, will roped in two important conversations with Jupiter and Pluto. This pairing will balance into a hopeful and honest situation where it will make it easy to address whatever is blocking you related to work or health.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

From all angles, important news and conversations are slipping in today. On this day, Mercury will find itself wrapped in conversations with Pluto and Jupiter, filling the day with revelations concerning sex life, romantic interests and personal creative abilities.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

Saturday's skies will encourage Leos to examine the conversations flooding in, as an expressive Mercury will hook up with Jupiter and Pluto during this time. So, there is a question to all of Leos out there - Are you listening to the messages coming in about your home and family? With the pairing of Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto, it will inspire one to speak the truth on the job front and also confidently begin conversations in relationships.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

As you are concerned with clear communication and the momentum of your career, Saturday's skies will help the ruling planet, Mercury, find itself reaching out to both Jupiter and Pluto. This unique pairing will offer one in endorsing changes on the creative and romantic front. They will also help in positively expanding into new horizons on personal life balance and work front.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

Right now, something is stirring around your self-confidence that is making you hold back. This is why Saturday’s cosmic landscape will take you back to that story as you re-examine your relationship compared with your own abilities and talents. On this day, Mercury will find itself wrapped up in conversations with Jupiter and Pluto, that will help you in encouraging and embracing change on the home front. It will also step into new terrain in the creative department.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

For Scorpios, this time of the year is like having all your eggs in one basket where you are primarily concerned with sorting out health issues. You are also concerned about deepening the connection between your independence and self-expression. Looking at the Saturday’s skies, Mercury will reach out to Pluto and Jupiter, following which you will have a chance to converse on the home front as well as speak on clearing frustrations.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Try to pay close attention to your dreams and visions as Mercury is in the mood to argue with Jupiter. This will help you in acknowledging self-defeating communication as well as damaging mental health habits. Furthermore, Mercury’s placement with Pluto will support you in addressing old wounds.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

For Capricorn, Saturday’s skies will have you fantasizing up future plans and getting productive too. On this day, the moon will float through Gemini, which will inspire you to become organized or tackle pending duties. However, Mercury will meet up with Jupiter and Pluto that will help in infusing the day with a mix of optimism along with helping you to face issues in your community.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

For Aquarius, important visions and understandings are emerging under the Saturday’s skies. During this time, Mercury will find itself connected to Jupiter and Pluto, which will help in prompting important facets around your current career. The pairing of the planets is both honest and uplifting that ends in making an interesting day conversation-wise. Also, the Gemini moon will encourage you to become creative and come back to activities that offer happiness and joy.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

You have got a lot on your mind and will benefit from privacy. However, news and insights are expected to be developing, as Mercury reaches out to Jupiter and Pluto. Through them, it will help you in offering a fresh perspective on your current life and communication issues.