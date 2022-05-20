Horoscope for 20 May: Check what the universe has in store for you this Friday

Today, a few zodiac signs will witness financial gains from some big property deal, while others may see a hike in their salary or commendation for their outstanding work

Here is your horoscope for today. On 20 May, a few zodiac signs will witness financial gains from some big property deal. Some of you might plan something big for your business, while others will see a rise in salary.

People associated with literature and arts might face discontent under Friday’s skies. Check your horoscope for today here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Your rights and responsibilities will increase at the workplace. Many of you will be happy and content with life and your career. Some of you might plan something big for your new business. You will enjoy entertaining activities with your friends and loved ones today. You will try to learn something new under Friday’s skies. Your family may discuss an important topic or issue with you.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May): The impediments coming in the marriage of your children will go away. You should not trust anyone completely. You might get entangled in legal troubles. Excellent growth in business will increase your self-confidence. You will spend quality time with your family today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Do not let anyone manipulate you at work or personal life. You might come down with a viral infection so be careful and take care. In the evening, you might have a group discussion on some issues with your old friends. People associated with literature and arts may face disappointment today. Avoid being too conservative and orthodox in your thinking.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): You will work with excellent skills and efficiency at the workplace. There will be a new ray of hope in your business amid all the instability of the past. Do not get yourself entangled in others’ problems. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasurable under Friday’s skies.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Your colleagues will be very happy with you today. You will remain calm and composed in your love relationship. The day will remain favourable for people in government jobs. Ongoing tensions with your life partner will resolve soon and they will be very pleased with you.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): People associated with marketing-related work may face some trouble from their bosses. You might plan to renovate the interiors of your home in the coming weeks. Better understanding and coordination are needed in your partnership-based business. Students may get careless about their studies and upcoming exams. Some of you might get confused due to overthinking.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October): You might get betrayed by a person who is close to you, so be cautious. Your unhealthy eating habits may cause indigestion, better to keep a check on your diet. Few of you might act selfishly to get your work done. You will share your problems with your friends and feel much better. Some work of yours may get hindered due to loan issues. Don’t start any new work today.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November): You might get some new business ideas under Friday’s skies. Good business deals will prove beneficial for you and for your employees. You will give great importance to charitable activities and events. Your past experiences will benefit you in the long run. You might receive some delightful news from your loved ones today. The love and care of your life partner will keep you delighted.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): Your contribution to social activities will increase your reputation in society. The work hindered due to government intervention will gather momentum. Your bank-related matters will be completed smoothly under Friday’s skies. You will be happy with your children and their achievements. Your boss will be delighted with your performance and may also increase your salary soon.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): People will be delighted by you. Some of you might receive accolades for your outstanding work. You will try to overcome your shortcomings soon. You will be respected for your religious nature and mindset. Students will achieve success in competitive exams this Friday.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February): You should maintain a well-disciplined daily routine. You might have to go out unnecessarily today. You will fulfill your responsibilities leading to good results in your job. Don’t argue with high-ranking officers. Purchasing expensive items will affect your budget.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): There might be financial gains from some big property deal. Your life partner will expect to receive a gift from you today. Love will increase in your married life, making your bond stronger. You will participate in creative activities that will keep you busy.

