Horoscope for 20 June: Keen to know what lies ahead for you this Monday? Read on to find out

Rise and shine! The Pisces moon in Neptune will tinge your life with optimism and hope this Monday. Many of you will look for better job prospects. The start of the work week will also give many zodiac signs the opportunity to transform their image at the workplace. However, remember to not while away your time daydreaming; rather work towards your goals. Do make sure you consider all angles before diving into a relationship, be it personal or professional.

Here is your horoscope for 20 June:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): As the Pisces moon cozies up to Neptune, a sense of calm will engulf you, despite the busy week. Your imagination will run riot today, but do not waste too much time building castles in the air. You will get a chance to improve your career and finances in the afternoon. You might find a smidge of fantasy, romance, and compassion colouring your decisions.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You will be an inspiration to others this Monday. Good vibes will make your afternoon better. Your leadership skills will see you guiding others gracefully today. Avoid working with heavy machinery. You might take a look at your long-term priorities and may decide to opt for a career change.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Today is a great occasion to reconnect with your colleagues. You may find yourself being more optimistic about your professional prospects. You will feel confident and be your most authentic self today.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your mind will be filled with thoughts of your career as your accomplishments will be hailed by your colleagues. Your thoughts have more influence over your work than you realise, so think positively to maximise your potential at the workplace. The combination of moon and Neptune in Pisces will help you let go of any doubts you have regarding your love relationship.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be hopeful about turning your dreams into reality. You should take out some time to figure out what you really want and what you can do to achieve your goals. You will aspire to move forward professionally under today’s skies.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will feel hopeful about achieving your goals today. Your confidence will skyrocket today. Remember to keep an open mind. While a special someone may soon appear, remember to consider all aspects of the potential relationship before diving in.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will thrive if you continue to prioritise your well-being. There will be harmony and balance in your personal life. Some of you may be interested in someone at your workplace, but remember to reflect on the consequences of a potential relationship before expressing your feelings. Take up any opportunity to refresh your skills.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will research avenues to enhance your career prospects. Slow down and reconsider before investing in any project. You will look for ways to transform your image at the workplace.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will feel good about your commitment to your personal and creative projects. Don’t be afraid to go after your dreams this Monday. A colleague or business partner may guide you in the right direction regarding your career prospects. Your instincts will guide you correctly today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will struggle to achieve balance between your work and your love life. You might need to let go of well-honed routines this Monday. Talk to your friends and close ones if you’re encountering any personal dilemma. You might feel you are not giving enough time to yourself and your dreams.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will confidently put forward your ideas today. Some may feel more sociable. You might open up about your creative process to others. Maintain your enthusiasm but don’t turn aggressive while discussing any plans. You might see your perception of love and romance undergo a transformation.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You may find yourself becoming more expressive about your good fortune and achievements. You will take stock of your finances so that you can understand how to best move forward. Many will be hopeful about what they can accomplish today.

