Horoscope for 20 April: Find out what the universe has in store for you this Wednesday

According to daily horoscope predictions, some of the zodiac signs will earn handsome profits

Here's your daily horoscope. On 20 April, some of the zodiac signs will earn handsome profits and be in a strong financial position. Others might have to tread with caution in money-related matters because lady luck might not be on their side in terms of finance today.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April) - Aries might face some problems due to legal issues. You must avoid being careless about administrative and government work. Aries will have a good reputation in society under today's skies. Avoid depending on others too much. Your family atmosphere might be disturbed and turbulent today.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - You will be in a happy and joyful mood today. Students might be disappointed as they won't be able to get the expected results for their hard work. You must maintain a balanced lifestyle and eating habits. You will be in a strong position financially today. Success at your workplace will keep you delighted and happy.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - The day will be favourable for those associated with government jobs. Geminis must try to perform each task with better methodology and efficiency. Your family relationships might be affected due to a lack of proper communication. People associated with stock trading might face some problems due to their past experiences.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - Cancerians should avoid fighting or arguing with their partner. You might end up feeling humiliated because of a person close to you. Cancerians will be ready to help others under today's skies. Your financial position will be average this Wednesday. Some important work of yours might remain unfinished. Don't neglect your health and immediately consult a doctor if you come down with a cold, cough, or fever.

Leo: (23 July- 22 August) - Leos should try and spend some quality time with their family members. Your irritable nature might impact your relationships. Leos must assess present situations and circumstances with a calm mind. Avoid sharing your personal problem with other people under Wednesday's skies. Leos should also look after their life partner's health.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September) - The day is favourable for people associated with the medical industry. Sudden changes in the business will prove beneficial in the long term. Read all documents carefully before signing important business deals, as lady luck might not on your side today. Making conscious efforts to improve your work methodology will be good for your future.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October) - You will need to adopt a judicious approach while making important decisions. Some might take a big financial risk today. Those involved in engineering will diligently work to complete their projects. Avoid being careless about your tasks. Your temper may negatively affect your relationships. Libras are advised to maintain a cordial relationship with their life partner.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November) - Scorpios should trust their loved ones today, despite what some omens might be indicating. Your financial condition will also be good today. Scorpios should avoid taking any crucial decision this Wednesday. Unemployed people might get a new job opportunity. It is advisable to maintain balance in your personal relationships.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December) -You should stay away from illogical tasks today. You might ask for the help of your friends about some complicated problem. Keep a close watch on your daily expenses. Remain calm and collected in every situation. Your digestive system will trouble you this Wednesday.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January) - You might start a new business. Some of you will fully enjoy your married life. You might purchase a new vehicle this Wednesday. There might be some problems for people who want to pursue higher studies. You should control your unrestrained behaviour around others today. Workplace opponents may create problems for some. Your life partner will be extremely happy with you today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February) - You will spend quality time with your partner. You might be a little worried about your business. Remain careful about your financial undertakings. There might be a chance of earning handsome profits in the import-export business. Some of you might be handed over some new responsibilities.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March) - Pisceans might lose out on some important opportunities unexpectedly today. Spiritual thoughts will influence you greatly. Pisceans might also be constantly worried about the future of their children. People of this zodiac sign are advised to choose their words wisely while speaking with others. You might also face some problems from your subordinates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.